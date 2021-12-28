Submit Release
AB750 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-28

WISCONSIN, December 28 - An Act to repeal 115.364 (1) (a), (am) and (b), 115.364 (2) (a) 2. and 3. and 115.364 (2) (b) 2.; to renumber and amend 115.364 (1) (intro.) and 115.364 (2) (b) 1.; to consolidate, renumber and amend 115.364 (2) (a) (intro.) and 1.; and to amend 20.255 (2) (da), 115.364 (title) and 118.40 (2r) (e) 2p. a. of the statutes; Relating to: school mental health and pupil wellness aid, funding for the University of Wisconsin System, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Mental Health

