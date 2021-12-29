Top Key Players in the India Beauty and Personal Care Market - IMARC Group

India Beauty and Personal Care Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Beauty and Personal Care Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India beauty and personal care market reached a value of US$26.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.

Beauty and personal care products are prepared by utilizing several chemical compounds derived from synthetic sources or natural extracts. They include sun care, color makeup, fragrances, toothpaste, hair dyes, facial tissues, serums, cleansers, colognes, etc. Beauty and personal care products offer numerous benefits, such as maintaining skin health, delaying the signs of aging, enhancing physical appearance, boosting self-esteem, etc. As a result, consumers across India are increasingly using vegan, organic, and inorganic product variants, which are available at supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, online stores, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-beauty-personal-care-market/requestsample

The growing focus on personal hygiene and skin health is one of the key factors driving the India beauty and personal care market. In addition to this, several government bodies and private organizations are launching various favorable initiatives to spread awareness towards the importance of feminine and personal hygiene. This, in turn, is also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the shifting preferences towards customized, organic, and premium product variants, owing to the influence of social media and the inflating disposable income levels of consumers, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the adoption of innovative marketing strategies among retailers, such as the introduction of housing beauty studios with personalized beauty advisors, to propel customer engagement and expand the market base is expected to augment the India beauty and personal care market over the forecasted period.

Read More: Top Players in the India Beauty and Personal Care Market

Some of Top Players in the India Beauty and Personal Care Market Key Players are:

• Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co)

• Beiersdorf AG

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Coty Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• L’occitane International S.A.

• L’Oréal S.A

• Procter & Gamble

• Revlon Inc.

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Unilever plc.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

• Calcium Stearate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/calcium-stearate-market

• Self-Care Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/self-care-medical-devices-market

• Statin Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/statin-market

• Europe Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-cardiac-holter-monitor-market

• United States Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-cardiac-holter-monitor-market

• India Set-Top Box Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-set-top-box-market

• Europe Electronic Toll Collection Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-electronic-toll-collection-market

• United States 3D Mapping and Modeling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-3d-mapping-modeling-market

• Automotive Drivetrain Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-drivetrain-market

• Asia Pacific Aluminum Extrusion Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-aluminum-extrusion-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.