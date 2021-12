Vacuum Valve Market Size Worth USD 1.88 billion by 2028 – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing application of high and ultra-high vacuum systems, recent developments & advancements in vacuum technologies these factors driving market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vacuum valve market size is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of high vacuum and ultra-high vacuum systems and equipment to assess effects of vacuum on components and materials, to release or regulate pressure in vacuum chamber and pipelines, and in semiconductor manufacturing are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Vacuum conditions are necessary in industrial applications and scientific processes and this has further boosted demand for vacuum valves and is another factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Vacuum valves are often installed in a feed or vent line in a vacuum furnace to isolate the vacuum chamber and particularly direct the gas flow into vacuum vessel or container. Vacuum valves work efficiently with machinery that function with gauges or switches to regulate air pressure inside the chamber. Vacuum valves are also used to protect a tank from breakage or explosion by releasing pressure from a tank when normal operations cause pressure changes within the tank. Vacuum valves are essential shut-off elements for vacuum systems and are also critical in semiconductor manufacturing processes. Advancements in semiconductor manufacturing techniques and increase in the number of vacuum process steps during manufacturing has further increased use of vacuum valves and this is another key factor expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Rapid advancements in vacuum science and increasing investment to accelerate development of more robust high-vacuum valves and devices are expected to boost application scope of vacuum valves and this is also expected to drive market growth. However, lack of standardized protocols and high costs associated with equipment and processing are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4797

Major companies in the market report include VAT Group, MKS Instruments, CKD Corporation, V-TEX Corporation, SMC Corporation, HVA LLC, Kitz SCT Corporation, Pfeiffer Vacuum, and Agilent Technologies.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Isolation valves segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing use of isolation valves in fluid handling systems in a wide range of medical devices and analytical equipment to control flow without contaminating media, and in drain or vent lines of pressure measuring instruments.

• Manual operation segment is expected to register significantly rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing use of manually operated valves across end-use industries for a broad range of applications due to their durability, reliability, compact size, and low total weight.

• Stainless steel segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to numerous advantages of stainless steel vacuum valves such as high pressure resistance, low risk of corrosion, and enhanced durability and reliability.

• High vacuum segment is expected to dominate other pressure range segments in terms of revenue growth during the forecast period, attributable to increasing demand for valves of high vacuum pressure range across semiconductors, lighting, and for flat panel display manufacturing, among other end-use industries. High pressure range valves can function under extreme pressure and temperatures and are extensively used in oil & natural gas upstream and downstream applications.

• North America is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing demand for semiconductor manufacturing, technological advancements in manufacturing processes, and expanding application of medical isolation valves for advanced medical equipment, and presence of key players in the region.

Browse Complete Report “Vacuum Valve Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vacuum-valve-market

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global vacuum valves market based on type, technology, material, pressure range, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Pressure Control Valves

o Butterfly Valves

o Angle and Inline Valves

o Pendulum Valves

o Others

• Isolation valves

o Butterfly Valves

o Gate Valves

o Angle and Inline Valves

o Pendulum Valves

o Ball Valves

o Others

• Transfer Valves

• Air Admittance Valves

• Check Valves

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Manual

• Actuated

• Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Stainless Steel

• Aluminum

• Glass

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Others

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Low-to-medium Vacuum (>10-3 torr)

• High Vacuum (<10-3–>10-8 torr)

• Very High Vacuum (<10-8 torr)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Analytical Instruments

• Chemicals

• Flat-Panel Display Manufacturing

• Food & Beverages

• Paper & Pulp

• Pharmaceuticals

• Semiconductors

• Thin-Film Coatings

• Others

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4797

Regional Bifurcation of the Vacuum Valve Market Includes:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

Browse Our Related Reports:

Acoustic Insulation Market Size - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/04/1911070/0/en/Acoustic-Insulation-Market-To-Reach-USD-17-93-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Energy-Efficient Windows Market Share - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/09/1913008/0/en/Energy-Efficient-Windows-Market-To-Reach-USD-25-05-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Plasterboard Market Growth - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/10/1913563/0/en/Global-Plasterboard-Market-To-Reach-USD-30-77-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Precast Concrete Market Demand - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/16/1916040/0/en/Precast-Concrete-Market-To-Reach-USD-168-17-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Decorative Concrete Market Analysis - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/23/1919392/0/en/Decorative-Concrete-Market-To-Reach-USD-15-35-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.