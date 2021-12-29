Artificial Intelligence in Drug Screening Market to Grow Rapidly with CAGR Value of More than 10% During 2018-2025

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Screening Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of computer science that emphasizes on the creation of intelligent computers to perform tasks like humans.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Artificial Intelligence in Drug Screening Market by Product Type (Immunoassay Analyzers, Breathalyzer, Rapid Test Device, Assay Kits, and Chromatography Instruments), Sample Type (Urine, Hair, Oral, and Others), and End User (Workplace, Criminal Justice, and Hospital): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in alcohol consumption worldwide, rise in use of narcotics and illicit drugs across the globe, stringent government laws for drug screening, rise in adoption of AI systems, and technological advancements in the field of drug screening are anticipated to drive the demand for the adoption of artificial intelligence, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the artificial intelligence in drug screening market. In addition, other factors expected to drive the growth of the market include the precision in results delivered by AI in drug screening and surge in healthcare expenditure along with the economic development across the globe.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Screening Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Screening Market trends from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Artificial Intelligence in Drug Screening Market forecast is studied from 2018 to 2025.

•The Artificial Intelligence in Drug Screening Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Screening Market.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into workplace, criminal justice, and hospital. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

•Alere, Inc.

•Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

•Abbott Laboratories

•Hoffmann-La Roche AG

•Biorad Laboratories, Inc.

•Siemens AG

•Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

•Danaher Corporation

•Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

•Express Diagnostics International Inc.

