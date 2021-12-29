UAE Premiere of ‘Where is Lucy?’ a resounding success
‘Where is Lucy?’ has won multiple awards at film festivals across the world, from New York to Rome, and from Los Angeles to Madrid.
Official UAE Premiere at Dubai’s Art for All Theatre in Mall of the Emirates... Eva Petersson interviewed live on stage by Dubai Eye’s Tom Urquhart...DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sumptuous red velvet ambiance of the Art for All Theatre in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates saw over 250 invited VIPs, cast and crew members attend a prestigious black-tie event last week – and what better time to hold the official UAE red-carpet Premiere of a Christmas-themed movie than in the week before Christmas? This was the first time that ‘Where is Lucy?’ had been shown in the Middle East, although the movie was shot on location in Dubai in the spring of 2021.
‘Where is Lucy?’ has won multiple awards at film festivals across the world, from New York to Rome, and from Los Angeles to Madrid. These have included prizes for Best Movie, Best Director, and Best Cinematography, but most notably a swathe of awards for Best Actor and Best Young Actor, for lead actress and Dubai-resident, 12-year-old Eva Petersson.
The evening was hosted by Dubai Eye’s 103.8 Business Breakfast host Tom Urquhart. Before the movie was screened, the stage was themed to look like a stylish family living room at Christmas, complete with red and yellow sofas, oversized gift items, and large glittering Christmas trees.
Tom interviewed Eva Petersson on stage, talking to her about her stellar career and her many recent successes and acting awards. These include a top-three place in the 2021 Global Monologue Games, an online competition which judges pure voice acting ability without the use of props or costumes.
Tom also talked on stage with the movie’s director Salma Azzam, director of photography Saad Alkharouf, art director Gabriela Noser, and Irish actor Casey Shannon – whose first impressions of Dubai were shaped by playing Tom Cruise’s body-double in Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol, the movie that introduced Burj Khalifa to the world.
Speaking to media representatives on the red carpet after the show, 12-year-old lead actress Eva Petersson said: “After all the international hype around this movie, it is such a pleasure to be able to sit back and enjoy it, surrounded by my family and schoolfriends and with so many of the talented professionals who put such a collective effort into its production, with me here tonight. Without all their hard work and perseverance this movie would never have happened, especially with all the issues we had around producing on location in Dubai during a pandemic.”
Almost the very next night, Eva and director Salma were back on stage again to accept three more awards for ‘Where is Lucy?’ This time at the Emirates Airline training centre in Garhoud as part of the airline-sponsored Emirates Short Film Festival, where Eva won the Best Performance by a Young Artist Award.
For the time being, cinemagoers will have to be patient if they want to see the movie. While it is still under consideration at film festivals across the globe, public screening is not allowed. However, the good news is that discussions are ongoing about a wider release sometime later in 2022. More details and updates on its release are available on the film’s website: https://whereislucy.movie/
Notes to Editors: Where is Lucy has won at the following Film Festivals
New York International Film Awards - NYIFA
● Best Director (Winner - Short)
● Grand Jury Awards - Cinematography
● Best Child Actress Winner - July 2021
Rome International Movie Awards
● Best Thriller
● Best Young Actress - Eva Petersson
● Best Cinematography - Saad Aldin Alkharouf
● Best Editing - Youssef Hannoun
● Best Original Score - Adam Benobeid
● Best Production Design - Gabierla Noser
● Best Director - Salma Azzam
● Best Producer - Salma Azzam, Miranda Davidson
● Best Mystery 'Where's Lucy?', by Salma Azzam
● Best Actress - Eva Petersson for 'Where's Lucy?'
● Best Acting Ensemble - Eva Petersson, Casey Shannon, Keith Dallison, Charles Malice, Anika Boyle for 'Where is Lucy?' (United Arab Emirates)
● Best Sound Design - Sooraj Kayaplackal, Shine Thankapan for 'Where is Lucy?' (United Arab Emirates)
● Best Child Actress Platinum Award -Eva Petersson (May to June 2021)
Rome Movie Awards
● Winner for Best Short Film
● Best Actress
Istanbul Film Awards
● Best Foreign- Short Film Winner (Salma Azzam)
● Best Woman Director - Short Film Winner (Salma Azzam)
● Best Young Actress - Short Fim Winner (Eva Petersson)
● Best Cinematography - Short Film Winner (Saad Aldin Alkharouf)
● Best Art Director - Short Film Winner (Gabriela Noser)
Only The Best Film Awards
● June| July 2021 Edition Finalists for Only The Best Short Films
● June | July 2021 Winner of the Special Award: Best Actress
Vesuvius International Film Festival
● Ex Aequo Best Female Director
Best Istanbul Film Festival
● Won Best Female Perfomance for Eva Petersson
Feel the Reel International Film Festival
● Winner
SRFA Cannes - Silk Road Film Awards
● Best Family Short Film
Roma Short Film Festival
● Best Actress
Independent Shorts Awards
● Best Young Actress (Bronze)
New Generation Film Festival
● Best Acting Performance
ARFF AMSTERDAM - Around International Film Awards
● Audience Award - 2021
Driving Growth PR
Driving Growth FZ-LLC
+971 4 450 8566
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other