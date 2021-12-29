Parenteral Nutrition Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

Parenteral Nutrition Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Parenteral Nutrition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global parenteral nutrition market size to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Parenteral nutrition (PN) refers to the intravenous (IV) administration of liquid nutrition, such as fats, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes. It helps in preventing malnutrition and maintaining energy and hydration. As a result, it is used among individuals of all ages who are unable to eat or absorb enough food through tube feeding formula or by mouth.

Market Trends:

There is a significant rise in the number of people with diseases, such as short bowel syndrome, gastrointestinal (GI) fistulas, bowel obstruction, and severe acute pancreatitis, which impair food intake and nutrient digestion. This, in confluence with the increasing access to healthcare services, represents one of the major factors catalyzing the demand for PN worldwide. Apart from this, health agencies of numerous countries, along with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), are focusing on reducing the early birth mortality rates. This, coupled with the growing cases of childhood malnutrition, especially in emerging countries, is anticipated to influence the need for PN positively.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Aculife Healthcare Private Limited

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Baxter International Inc.

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Grifols S.A.

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Servona GmbH

Parenteral Nutrition Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, nutrient type and end use.

Breakup by Nutrient Type:

• Carbohydrates

• Lipid Emulsion

• Single Dose Amino Acid Solution

• Trace Elements

• Vitamins and Minerals

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

