Skincare Devices Market To Reach USD 37.42 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 13.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.3%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for the advanced skincare device market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global skincare device market was valued at USD 13.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 37.42 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3%. There are possibly two clinically and biologically distinct aging processes affecting the skin. The first is intrinsic aging, defined by "the biologic clock," which affects the skin by slow, irreversible tissue degeneration. The second is extrinsic aging, "photo-aging', which is due to the chronic exposure of the elements such as ultraviolet radiation. The world of skincare can seem a bit overwhelming. The beauty and wellness industry is growing extensively all over the world. Increased emphasis on holistic wellbeing with people's desire to look good and young are other motivators for the growth of the skincare device market.

Cosmetic procedures may be undertaken to achieve different objectives, even among a specific age demographic. There are two types of skincare devices, diagnostic devices and treatment devices. With a shift in focus towards the quality of service, the industry has been looking for a professionally skilled workforce to sustain growth. Different types of diagnostic and treatment devices contributed to the skincare devices market due to the manufacturing of technologically well-equipped devices. The medical and aesthetic skin procedures have shown the rapid surge within the last decades due to the greater number of new skin cancer diagnoses and higher demand for skin rejuvenating practices. The changing trends and technologies have also played a huge role in the high boom of the skincare device market during the forecast period. Shift from traditional method to a minimally invasive procedure improved the diagnostic procedure, and reliable outcome of the skincare treatment is significantly contributing to the market growth. Treatment of skin disorder using laser technologies is one of the popular methods for improving facial wrinkles, scars, and blemishes. Despite the success of the treatment, factors such as high cost of treatment, associated side effects, heat injury to the skin, scarring, skin eruptions, and infections as well as increased pain and discomfort down the line, are expected to hinder the skincare devices market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Skincare Devices market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Skincare Devices market.

Key companies profiled in the report are:

Michelson Diagnostic Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lumenis Ltd., Alma Lasers Ltd., PhotoMedex Inc., Hologic Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Galderma SA, Beijing Toplaser Technology Co Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., and Panasonic Corporation

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The skin care device market is growing at a CAGR of 9 %in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 8.9% and 8.6% CAGR, respectively. High demand for skin care procedure across the globe is the key factor to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

• Skin rejuvenating is expected to be the dominating segment of skincare device market. which holds the highest market share of 27.5% and growing with the CAGR of 8.8% due to the high demand for skincare treatment among the females and better and reliable outcomes of the global skincare device market

• Disease diagnosis segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.7%. Due to high rise of skin diseases, individuals are pertaining to the skincare device market. According to the American Academy of Dermatology it is estimated that more than 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day.

• Skincare devices are more sold through indirect channels as compared to direct channels; however, with the increasing internet penetration market players are leveraging the benefits of direct channels also. Direct channels offer market players opportunities to increase their profit margin even by pricing their products at a lower costs

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the skincare device market. On the basis of type, distribution, application, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Treatment Devices

• Diagnostic Devices

• Biopsy Devices

• Dermatoscopes

• Others

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Direct

• Indirect

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hair Removal

• Skin Rejuvenation

• Diseases Diagnosis

• Cellulite Reduction

• Skin Tightening & Body Contouring,

• Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Dermatology Clinics

• Hospitals

• Spas and Salons

• Others

The report offers extensive summary of the top companies and also provides strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants to provide a competitive edge to the readers. The reports were collected using primary and secondary research methodologies.

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Skincare Devices market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Important Coverage in the Skincare Devices Market Report:

• Detailed analysis of Global Skincare Devices Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

• Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

• Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Skincare Devices industry and their futuristic growth outlook

• Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Finally, all aspects of the Skincare Devices market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

