Window Film Market Report, Size, Trends, Share, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Window Film Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global Window Film Market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Window film is defined as a sheet of solid polyester laminate used for enhancing the overall aesthetic value of a building. It is made with protective release liners, scratch-resistant coatings, adhesives with ultra-violet (UV) inhibitors, etc., followed by coating, lamination, metalization, sputtering, coloring, etc. Also, it can be tinted with metals, dyes, and pigments to minimize the amount of visible light transmission through the glass and block the sun's heat. Window films offer multiple benefits, including cutting excessive glare, reducing heat build-up, preventing premature fading of interior furnishings, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The rising development of modern and contemporary housing projects is one of the primary factors driving the global market for window film. Moreover, window films are being increasingly utilized in office spaces that are exposed to the sun's intense glaring, for ensuring the comfort of the workers. Furthermore, window films also help in energy conservation and reduce the maintenance requirements of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment. As a result, window films are witnessing an escalating demand in improving the building score of commercial structures. Additionally, these films are gaining popularity across retail spaces, museums, health care facilities, etc., due to their affordable and easy installation. Besides this, the increasing availability of high-tech products for the automotive sector is further anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

• 3M Company

• American Standard Window Films

• Armolan

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Johnson Window Films Inc.

• LINTEC Corporation

• Nexfil Co. Ltd.

• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

• Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

Window Film Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and application.

Breakup by Product:

• Sun Control

• Decorative

• Security and Safety

• Privacy

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Automotive

• Residential

• Commercial

• Marine

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

