Fish Products Market to Grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2027 | Omega Protein Corporation, Corpesca S.A.

Fish Products Market

Growing popularity of fish as a rich source of protein to propel fish products market growth

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing popularity of fish as a rich source of protein to propel fish products market growth , Fish products are eaten all over the world because they are one of the best sources of high-quality protein. More than one billion people rely on fish and fish products as their primary source of protein, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).According to a UN report released in June 2019, India's population is expected to increase at a faster rate, adding 273 million people by 2050. By 2027, India is expected to surpass China as the world's most populous country.

The global market for fish products was valued at 177.7 million tonnes in 2018, and is expected to grow to 228.25 million tonnes by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.2 percent over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Market Overview:

Fish products have been consumed almost as much as meat and dairy products throughout the world. With poultry, they offers the world's premier source of high-quality protein: 15 percent of the total animal protein consumed globally. More than one billion individuals rely on fish as their main source of animal protein for protein intake. Recent studies showed that the consumption of fish products, specifically red fish, has significantly decreased in many developing countries, mainly because people had to rely more on other sources of nutrition.

Competitive Landscape:

Omega Protein Corporation, Corpesca S.A., FMC Corporation, TripleNine Group A/S, Colpex International, Pesquera Diamante S.A., FF Skagen A/S, Marvesa Holding N.V, TASA, American Marine Ingredients, Croda Inc., GC Rieber Oils, and Pelagia.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of fish product as a source of protein is primarily fueling growth of the fish products market. According to the European Market Observatory for Fisheries and Aquaculture Products (Eumofa), in 2018, canned fish represented 25% of the consumption of fish in Europe, which is a significant share of the market. The trend has been experiencing a steady growth in the past years and has been accelerated by the pandemic.

Growing aquaculture production is another major factor fostering growth of the fish products market. World aquaculture production attained another all-time record high of 114.5 million tons in live weight in 2018 (Figure 8), with a total farmgate sale value of USD 263.6 billion. The total production consisted of: 82.1 million tons of aquatic animals, 32.4 million tons of aquatic algae, and 26 000 tons of ornamental seashells and pearls.

Detailed Segmentation:

• Global Fish products Market, By Product Type:

◦ Fish Oil

◦ Fish Meal

◦ Others (Fish Sauce, Fermented Fish, etc.)

• Global Fish products Market, By Application:

◦ Food

◦ Feed

◦ Pharmaceutical

◦ Others (Fertilizer, etc.)

Business Strategies

Food is expected to grow at the fastest rate among applications over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for fermented fish, fish oil, and fish sauce. According to a study published in the Journal of Ethnic Foods (2015), adult populations in North European countries such as Sweden, Norway, and Iceland have a high demand for fermented fish.According to a July 2019 article on the Harvard Health blog, due to the numerous health benefits of taking fish oil as a daily supplement, over US$ 1 billion is spent on fish oil supplements in the United States.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns implemented by some countries have led to logistical difficulties in the seafood trade, especially in terms of transportation and border restrictions. There were also some shortages of feeds, seeds, and related aquaculture items because of travel restrictions which have significantly reduced the demand for fish products. This has negatively influenced the market of fish products.

Key Takeaways:

1. The fish products market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period due to growing demand for ready-to-eat and processed fish products.

2. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing population and rapid growth in the food sector. According to consultancy firm McKinsey & Co, the retail food sector in India is likely to grow from around US$ 70 billion in 2008 to US$ 150 billion by 2025, accounting for a large chunk of the world food industry, which would grow to US$ 400 billion from US$ 175 billion by 2025.

