Pressure Relief Devices Market Size To Reach USD 4,429.4 Million By 2028 | Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 3,084.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Pressure Relief Devices

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pressure Relief Devices Market was valued at USD 3,084.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach , at a CAGR of 4.6%. Pressure ulcers are also known as pressure damage, pressure injuries, pressure sores, bed sores, decubitus ulcers. These are the areas of localized damage to the skin and underlying tissue and are caused by a combination of pressure, shear, and friction. Prolonged immobilization due to critical illness and mechanical ventilation can result in serious complications such as pressure ulcers. Pressure ulcer risk factors vary from person to person. The extended stay in the hospital of bed-ridden patients due to the underlying medical conditions such as cancer, multiple bone fractures, and other severe diseases results in pressure ulcers, which further increases the adoption of pressure relief devices.USD 4,429.4 Million by the year 2028

Equipment safety is one of the important issues concerning the use of pressure-relieving devices in the healthcare sector. In line with this, The National Institute for Clinical Excellence, U.K. commissioned the National Collaborating Centre for Nursing and Supportive Care to develop guidelines on the use of pressure-relieving devices (specifically beds, mattresses, and overlays) for the prevention of pressure ulcers. The rise in the geriatric population and the prevalence of obesity-related diseases are leading to an increase in the demand for pressure ulcer devices. For Instance, according to the study conducted in North America, the U.S. population aged 65 years and above is expected to rise more than double from 46 million to 98 million by 2060. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the U.S. obesity rate among older adults increased rapidly, approximately 40% of people aged between 65 and 75 years. The rise in geriatric population worldwide is expected to contribute to the rise in the demand for pressure relief devices due to several restricted movement cases and many other medical complications. Moreover, the obese population facing bed-ridden situations is highly dependent on pressure relief devices. The healthcare infrastructure is significantly evolving and improving around the world. With the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure, the demand for advanced medical devices, such as pressure relief devices, has also been increased to cater to the demand from pressure ulcer patients. Increasing third party investments and public-private partnerships (PPP) in medical infrastructure are also boosting the growth of the medical industry and subsequently driving the pressure relief devices market. The increasing demand for preventive measures and healthcare infrastructure propels the demand for pressure relief devices. Growing knowledge about the effectiveness of pressure-relieving devices such as mattresses in preventing the development of pressure ulcers and increased use of them in hospitals has highlighted the need for clinical practice recommendations that incorporate an analysis of their potential cost-effectiveness. These are the major factors that will support market growth.

However, the high cost associated with prevention of pressure ulcers using pressure-relieving surfaces, lack of awareness about the pressure relief devices in developing nation, lack of high developed medical infrastructure, inadequate reimbursement, and a need for robust economic evaluations to aid rational use of these devices are some of the major market restraints of the pressure relief devices market during the forecast period.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Stryker Corp., Smith & Nephew, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Talley Group Limited, ArjoHuntleigh, Apex Medical Corp., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd (Sidhil Limited), Linnet spol.s.r.o. and PROMA REHA, s. r. o.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Pressure Relief Devices market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Pressure Relief Devices market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Pressure Relief Devices is growing at a CAGR of 2 %in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 3.3% and 2.9% CAGR, respectively. High Pressure Relief Devices across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all the regions.

• High tech devices are expected to have the highest market share holding 40.0% of the global market

• Low tech devices is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 4.3%.

• Long term care centers has the highest market share of 40.0% and was valued at USD 16.03 billion and is expected to reach USD 20.82 billion by 2026.

• Hospitals has covered the highest market and have the highest CAGR of 4.4%

• Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 30% of the global Pressure Relief Devices. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth

• Suppliers are seeking authorizing concurrences with doctor's facilities that focus on perfection for second suppositions in high cost surgical methodology. The emphasis on populace wellbeing administration is expanding at a sustainable rate. Improved healthcare spending and growing healthcare infrastructure are expected to fuel the market growth for pressure relief devices.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Pressure Relief Devices on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Low-tech devices

o Foam-Based Mattress

o Gel-based Mattress

o Fiber-filled Mattress

o Water/Fluid-filled Mattress

o Air-filled Mattress

• High-tech Devices

o Kinetic Bed

o Dynamic Air Therapy Bed

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Long-term Care Centers

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

