Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) – the rebel crypto-asset showing its true colors

The COVID-19 pandemic and the different ways that central banks have reacted to it have caused major financial instability around the world for the past two years. Yet while the latest Omicron variant, with a much higher infection rate but possibly milder symptoms, might herald the start of a ‘new normal’ where we learn how to live with the disease, people around the world are still tending towards gold or cryptocurrencies as a safe haven due to the uncertainty of global markets. Both of these assets have seen massive increases in value over this period.

Within this investment terrain, a novel cryptocurrency has been fighting a noble battle. Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) provides an alternative means to tackle the centralized exchanges and, of course, inflation, which is coming into increasing focus at the moment. IHC, the so-called rebel coin, has emerged as one of the highly reliable cryptocurrencies, and now expanding its global aspirations. It showed promise as soon as it was born on the 25th of August in 2021, with its first tranche of 100 billion tokens selling out in just 30 seconds to raise USD 10 million.

Even though it was launched only four months ago, IHC has transcended its digital investment mandate to branch out into other fields and has invested in people. For example, it is fully sponsoring a new premier league basketball team, the IHC Apes, that includes top Mongolian players and is also planning to court international talent to expand. An important part of this project is a community outreach component of local tournaments for rural communities under the motto of “equality for everyone.”

Besides basketball, IHC sponsored Deontay Wilder, the American professional boxer and former WBC heavyweight world champion, in his heavyweight title challenge at the MGM Grand in 2021. Wilder fought a highly regarded bout against the incumbent champion, Tyson Fury, in a match that showed an incredible amount of bravery and determination.

IHC have not confined their interest to the world of decentralized finance, nor have they remained focused entirely on traditional sports. The crypto asset has established a partnership with ZEUS Esports, the bronze medal winner at the PUBG mobile Global Championship in 2020, the World Cup of Esport, and rebranded to IHC Esports in December. IHC Esports is currently a PUBG team and is planning to expand and compete in more esports such as CS: GO, DOTA 2, and Mobile Legends. Therefore, they collaborated with Yamzu, a Sweden-based disruptor in online gaming available in over two dozen countries, and IHC will be used as its cryptocurrency in the platform.

On the crypto playing field, IHC is now performing admirably within integrated trading platforms such as BitMart, BitGlobal, ApeSwap, and PancakeSwap, and offers its clients more beneficial trading options at X-Meta Exchange.

From the beginning, IHC has shown its performance credentials and its true colors. From its explosive debut to its support of athletic and sporting achievement across an array of disciplines, we have learned to expect the unexpected. As the ambitious crypto ‘token with an attitude’ continues to seek out new partnerships and platforms in the year ahead in a continuous search for ways to add value for its loyal investors, we await their next announcement with interest.