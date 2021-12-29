High Oleic Oil Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

High Oleic Oil Market

The global High Oleic Oil Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” High Oleic Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global High Oleic Oil Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. High oleic (HO) oils are vegetable oils with high levels of oleic acid, which is beneficial for the heart's overall wellbeing. They offer several other benefits, such as better thermal stability, superior resistance against oxidation, extended shelf life of vegetable oil, its reduced wastage, etc. As a result, HO oils are widely applied in the production of packaged goods and non-dairy creamers. Besides this, it is also used for deep-frying, sauteing, stir-frying, etc., in the residential and commercial sectors worldwide.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-oleic-oil-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The growing utilization of HO oil in the food and beverage industry for preparing pan-fried snacks, sauces, dressings, marinades, etc., represents one of the primary factors contributing to its global market growth. Moreover, the oil also finds several applications in the personal care and cosmetic industries due to its ability to prevent acne, blemishes, wrinkles, fine lines, etc. Additionally, HO oil is used as base fluid or additive in transformer fluids, hydraulic fluids, poly-alpha-olefin (PAO) or group-III-based-synthetic oil formulations, etc. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness towards preventive healthcare due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also propelling the product demand. Several other factors, including the escalating demand for oleochemicals in the bio-based chemical sector, are further anticipated to stimulate the HO oil market over the forecast period.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-oleic-oil-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Adams Group Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Aston Food and Food Ingredients

• Aveno NV

• Bunge Limited

• Cargill Incorporated

• CHS Inc.

• Colorado Mills

• Marbacher Ölmühle GmbH (HOCHDORF Holding Ltd)

• Oilseeds International Ltd. (Itochu Corporation)

• Richardson International Limited

High Oleic Oil Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, source, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Sunflower Oil

• Soybean Oil

• Safflower Oil

• Canola Oil

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Application:

• Food

• Personal Care

• Nutraceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800