Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight on the passing of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada:

"Like so many who served alongside him in the Congress, I was deeply saddened to learn of Harry Reid's passing this evening. He was my House colleague for four years before his election to the Senate, and I remember our work together during that time as fondly as I do our efforts in Congressional leadership many years later. Together, we labored to deliver on Democrats' promises and to enact the Affordable Care Act, the Recovery Act, the emergency rescue of our financial system, and Wall Street reform, among many other critical priorities. However, our friendship dates back far longer, as we both worked on Capitol Hill in the 1960’s and were active in Young Democrats together. I was glad to reminisce about those days when we spoke for the last time a week ago.

“Beloved in his native Nevada, Harry earned the respect and admiration of his fellow Americans and his fellow legislators for his steadfastness, his wise leadership, his abiding concern for others and particularly those in need, and his strong moral compass. Born in Searchlight, he grew up to become a beacon of hope and an example for so many who, like him, came from difficult circumstances but never stopped striving for the American Dream.

"I join in extending my condolences to his wife Landra, their children, their grandchildren, and the extended Reid family - and to the people of Nevada whom he served with such great ability and to whom he was so devoted. He will be greatly missed, but his lasting imprint on our country will continue to yield benefits and opportunities to millions of Americans for many years to come."