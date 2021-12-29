European Antibiotics Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $13.52 Billion by 2027

European Antibiotics Market

Antibiotics are chemical compounds of natural or semi-synthetic or synthetic origin. They inhibit the growth of bacteria and protozoans.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "European Antibiotics Market by Drug Class (Beta-Lactam & Beta-Lactamase, Quinolones, Macrolides, and Others), Drug Origin (Natural, Semisynthetic, and Synthetic), Spectrum of Activity (Broad-spectrum Antibiotic and Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic), and Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027". As per the report, the European antibiotic industry was accounted for $11.56 billion by 2019 and is estimated to reach $13.52 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases and development of novel approaches for new antibiotics for treating bacterial infections have boosted the growth of the European antibiotic market. However, development of antibiotic resistance and significantly long time taken for regulatory approval hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of advanced prospect molecules and combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistance microbial infections would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the European Antibiotics Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative antibiotic systems globally.

The beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors segment held the lion’s share

By drug class, the beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for more than half of the European antibiotic market. This is due to its spectrum of activity. However, the quinolone segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for broad-spectrum bactericidal activity new generation quinolones, excellent oral bioavailability, good tissue penetration, and better safety & tolerability.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global European Antibiotics Market trends from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The European Antibiotics Market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2027.

•The European Antibiotics Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the European Antibiotics Market.

France held the largest share

By region, the market across France held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-tenth of the market, due to presence of no legislation on obtaining antibiotics without prescription as well as low prices of antibiotics. However, the European antibiotic market across the UK is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Abbott Laboratories, Abbvie Inc. (Allergan Plc.), Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Viatris Inc., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

