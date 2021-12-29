Workplace Stress Management Market is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2027

Workplace Stress Management Market

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Workplace Stress Management Market was generated $8.21 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $11.49 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in competition in organizations and surge in awareness of stress management have boosted the growth of the global workplace stress management market. However, dearth of skilled counselors and lack of awareness in developing countries regarding workplace stress management hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in emphasis on health & safety regulations and rise in the popularity of yoga and other health-related practices are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Workplace Stress Management Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

The global workspace stress management market is segmented on the basis of service, delivery mode, end user, and region.

Based on service, the stress assessment segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the yoga and meditation segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of delivery mode, the personal fitness trainers segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the meditation specialists segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The global workspace stress management market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Workplace Stress Management Market trends from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Workplace Stress Management Market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

•The Workplace Stress Management Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Workplace Stress Management Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

CVS Health Corporation (ActiveHealth Management, Inc.), Fitbit, Inc., Asset Health Inc., ComPsych Corporation, CuraLinc Healthcare LLC, Marino Wellness LLC, Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC, Wellsource, Inc., Sol Wellness, and Central Corporate Wellness Pte. Ltd.

