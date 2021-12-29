Equine Healthcare Market to Hit $2.32 Billion by 2030- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing Region

Equine Healthcare Market

North America is expected to be the fastest growing region, registering a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.

Equine Healthcare Market by Product Type (Drug, Vaccines, and Medicated Feed Additives), Disease (Influenza, Tetanus, Equine Herpes Virus), & Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Equine Healthcare Market garnered $1.20 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2.32 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Surge in prevalence of equine diseases and increase in animal health expenditure drive the growth of the global equine healthcare market. However, decline in the global equine population hinders market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for pet insurance presents new opportunities in the coming years.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Equine Healthcare Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global equine healthcare market based on product type, disease, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the drugs segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the vaccines segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies and drug stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global equine healthcare market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the veterinary hospitals and clinics segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Equine Healthcare Market trends from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Equine Healthcare Market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2030.

•The Equine Healthcare Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Equine Healthcare Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

•Thermo Fisher Scientific (Affymetrix)

•Elanco Animal Health (Bayer Animal Health)

•Boehringer Ingelheim

•Ceva Santé Animale

•Land o Lakes (Purina Mills LLC)

•EQUINE PRODUCTS UK LTD

•Merck & Co. (Merck Animal Health)

•Sanofi (Merial)

•Vetoquinol S.A.

•Zoetis

