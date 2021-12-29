13-Year-Old CEO Unselfishly Celebrates his Birthday by sponsoring a FREE Vegan Brunch for the Holidays
Obocho’s Closet founder/CEO made his 13th birthday a selfless act, celebrating his rite of passage into being a teenager providing a Pre-Christmas Vegan Brunch.
The world is in an unsteady place right now, so I feel especially grateful and happy to be here with everyone. It’s really special.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are some holiday gifts and special moments that one will never forget. Brooklyn, NY-based Obocho Peters, founder of Obocho's Closet has delivered just that by making his 13th birthday a selfless act, celebrating his rite of passage into being a teenager by providing a healthy vegan brunch intended as a show of appreciation for the community's support of a food pantry initiative which started in October of 2020 to help families in need.
— Obocho Peters
According to a recent report by Hunger Free America, more than 400,000 of Brooklyn residents face food insecurity. That’s one of the many reasons local humanitarian and entrepreneur Obocho Peters celebrated his 13th birthday with another successful philanthropic event. In place of his regularly hosted pantry with available healthy food, Obocho teamed up with his mom Ms. Sasha to do something special for the holidays by putting the value of human connection and love first.
On December 18th, they hosted their first Pre-Christmas Community Brunch. The community was asked to leave their bags and baskets at home and get dressed up so they could come be catered to. This event provided nutritious catered meal from a local vegan restaurant to well over thirty members of the Brooklyn community.
This Pre-Christmas Community Brunch was the latest in a long series of community-based events by the this mother-son team best known in the community as "The Dynamic DUO" and took place at the brick-and-mortar location Obocho opened on his 11th birthday which saw the likes of changemakers like Mayor-Elect Eric Adams and Council Member Farah Louis helping him cut the ribbon. Obocho’s Healthy Pantry Initiative, which normally occurs on the 3rd Saturday of every month, aims to make available nutritious food that supports a strong immune system. By serving vegan and vegetarian meals, this brunch continued that tradition.
Since starting his first humanitarian efforts with an online thrift store to the physical storefront he now has in Brooklyn, Obocho has continually placed the health and success of his community at the forefront of his efforts. That has led him to becoming the youngest ever member of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, as well as becoming a 2021 Nominee for TIME & Nickelodeon “Kid of the Year”, where he finished in the exclusive Top 50.
By bringing healthy food, music, and his artistic initiatives together, Obocho Peters was able to use this holiday event to let the Brooklyn community know that they are cared for. While other soon-to-be-teenagers may use this turning point in their lives as a moment to focus on themselves, Obocho Peters chose to use his growing platform to continue benefiting those around him.
Peters spoke at length about the importance of this community gathering and the impact he hopes to keep having. “Today was both a fun event and an exciting one. The world is in an unsteady place right now, so I feel especially grateful and happy to be here with everyone. It’s really special.”
Obocho Peters and Ms. Sasha are available for media inquiries. Media entities are granted and authorized the right to take, edit, publish, distribute, and make use of the accompanying video to be used in and/or for covering this story.
PLEASE SEE VIDEO OF EVENT HERE: https://youtu.be/u27HQExiWy8
For more about Obocho's Closet, visit www.obochoscloset.com
Contact: Sasha Peters
Cell: 347-485-2334
Email: iamobocho@gmail.com
Sasha Peters
I Am Obocho LLC
iamobocho@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Obocho Peters 13th BDAY Party & Pre-Xmas Vegan Brunch