Access PEI Alberton closed for the rest of the year

CANADA, December 28 - Access PEI Alberton will be closed for the remainder of the year due to staffing shortages.   All other Access PEI locations in Western PEI will remain open. A further notice will be issued once the Alberton location can resume services.  

