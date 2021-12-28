Access PEI Alberton closed for the rest of the year

CANADA, December 28 - Access PEI Alberton will be closed for the remainder of the year due to staffing shortages.
All other Access PEI locations in Western PEI will remain open. A further notice will be issued once the Alberton location can resume services.
