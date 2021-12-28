Macao Orchestra and Suzhou Symphony Orchestra together present the concert “Classical meets Impressionism”

MACAU, December 28 - The Macao Orchestra, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will present the concert “Classical meets Impressionism—Macao Orchestra and Suzhou Symphony Orchestra” at the Grand Auditorium of the Macao Cultural Centre at 8pm on 15 January 2022. Under the Chinese conductor Xu Zhong, the Macao Orchestra will join hands with Dong Fang, a Chinese singer, to welcome the new year with wonderful classical and impressionist music.

The renowned Chinese conductor Xu Zhong is the first Asian musician in history to serve as the Artistic Director of the Teatro Massimo Bellini in Italy. Apart from conducting, he will also perform Piano Concerto No. 1, an important piece for the young Beethoven, as a soloist in the concert with the Macao Orchestra, to unfold the beautiful timbre of classical music.

Dong Fang, one of the top ten young mezzo-sopranos of “CCTV gloriously bloom” in China, has a rich and fruity voice and a relaxed and flexible tongue. She was regarded as a “very promising mezzo-soprano” by Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung, a German newspaper. She will sing the soprano part in the concert and present the French composer Maurice Ravel’s Trois poèmes de Mallarmé with the Orchestra. The Macao Orchestra will also perform Ravel’s Pavane pour une infante défunte and Le tombeau de Couperin for the audience, revealing the keen sense of aesthetics of impressionist music.

The performance will last approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes, including one interval. Tickets will be on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network from 30 December priced at MOP250, MOP200 and MOP150. Early bird discount and various discount packages are available. The public can purchase tickets via the 24-hour ticketing hotline 2855 5555, the ticketing website www.macauticket.com, or at the ticket counters. Buy now while stock lasts.

The Macao Orchestra is much obliged to the fans for their support and will provide the public with high-quality musical performances as always. For details and updates on the concert, please visit the Macao Orchestra’s website www.icm.gov.mo/om, the Facebook page “Macao Orchestra”, or the official WeChat account “MacaoOrchestra”.