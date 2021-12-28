MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, December 20, 2021 to Monday, December 27, 2021

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 13, 2021, through Monday, December 20, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 22 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of K Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-185-775

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of N Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Christopher Akinduro, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-185-889

A Taurus PT140 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-186-063

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-186-093

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

A Leinad Mac11 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Albermarle Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Malik Cox, of Henrico, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Crack Cocaine. CCN: 21-186-451

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of L Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: A 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-186-505

A Taurus G2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Tyree Jackson, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-186-569

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Jamal Ballinger, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession With Intent to Distribute PCP. CCN: 21-186-572

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of 10th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Russell Chandler, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-186-602

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Trenton Collins, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-186-618

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Niesha Henderson, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-186-648

Thursday, December 23, 2021

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Joshua Starr, of Southeast, DC, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of Heroin. CCN: 21-187-006

A Glock 43 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old William Johnson Jr, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of Oxycodone, and Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle. CCN: 21-187-063

A Glock 30s .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-187-139

Friday, December 24, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Dynell Johnson, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-187-331

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Charles Mensah, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-187-403

Saturday, December 25, 2021

An American Tactical Omni Hybrid rifle was recovered in the 300 block of D Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-187-955

Sunday, December 26, 2021

A Taurus PT709 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Zay Win, of Rockville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-188-157

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the area of Southern Avenue and Central Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-188-175

Monday, December 27, 2021

A Springfield Armory XDS-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2200 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following persons were arrested: 20-year-old Derrick Burroughs, Southeast, DC, and 24-year-old Taylor Dorsey, of Northeast, DC, for three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-188-641

A Taurus TH9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Jermaine Fogg, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute while Armed, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-188-666

A Glock 22 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tywan Thomas, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-188-667

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

###