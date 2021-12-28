State disciplines health care providers-R21-31

For immediate release: December 28, 2021 (21-259)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Chelan County

In November 2021 the Medical Assistant Program charged certified medical assistant Summer Lee Barnhill (CM60892264) with unprofessional conduct for alleged misuse of controlled substances.

In November 2021 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Baozhai Wang (MA60671984) with unprofessional conduct. Wang allegedly performed breast massages on three clients without permission or clinical basis.

Clallam County

In October 2021 the secretary of health denied the application of Stephanie Lynn Case (CG61165704) for an agency affiliated counselor credential.

Clark County

In September 2021 the secretary of health denied the application of Joshua Robert Higdon (NC60987198) for a certified nursing assistant license for failure to provide required proof of a substance use evaluation.

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission granted the release of terms and conditions for registered nurse Shawn Michael Higginbotham (RN60002592).

Island County

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Kayla Erin Wilson (RN60295492) with unprofessional conduct for allegedly failing to comply with a substance abuse monitoring contract.

King County

In November 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Yelena Leonchenkova for unlicensed practice as a physician. Leonchenkova allegedly practiced medicine by injecting Botox into a person. Leonchenkova has no license allowing her to perform injections.

Kitsap County

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Lisa K. Whitcher (LP00020987) with unprofessional conduct. Whitcher was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while on duty at the facility where she worked.

Pierce County

In September 2021 the secretary of health reinstated the licenses of certified nursing assistant and registered nursing assistant Zaldy Devera Frago (NC60506600, NA60279244).

In November 2021 the Nursing Assistant and Home Care Aide Programs charged registered nursing assistant and home care aide Ceara Ardellia Howell (NA60075431, HM60824028) with unprofessional conduct and violating standards of care. Howell allegedly used her position to take possession of a patient’s property by having herself listed as the beneficiary for the patient.

In October 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Caroline Antipolo Dacumos for unlicensed practice as a massage therapist. Dacumos allegedly advertised herself as a massage therapist but did not have a license.

Snohomish County

In September 2021 the Medical Assistant Program charged certified medical assistant Theresa A. Coleman (CM60383699) with unprofessional conduct for allegedly failing to comply with a substance use monitoring program stipulation.

In November 2021 the Dental Commission charged dentist David G. Myaskovsky (DE00007078) with unprofessional conduct. Charges state that Myaskovsky violated the standards of care, misrepresented facts to the commission, and mismanaged patient records.

In November 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Theis Kevin for the unlicensed practice of massage therapy. Kevin allegedly offered to provide massage therapy services in a social media advertisement without holding a license.

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission granted the release of terms and conditions for registered nurse Ann-Lisa Delight Gubbels (RN60019565).

Spokane County

In September 2021 the Nursing Commission granted a licensed practical nurse license to Kayla Serbantez (LP61213419), subject to participation in a substance use monitoring program.

In November 2021 the secretary of health terminated the oversight and monitoring conditions of substance use disorder professional trainee Jeremy Damon Oberender (CO60932728).

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Jo Ann Filan (RN00170137) with unprofessional conduct for allegedly attempting to divert controlled substances from the facility where she worked.

Thurston County

In November 2021 the secretary of health terminated the oversight and monitoring conditions of substance use disorder professional trainee Jeffrey Clinton Grant (CO60944500).

In November 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for registered nursing assistant Heather Marie Johnson (NA60995343).

Whatcom County

In October 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Karen G. A. Mittet for unlicensed practice as a counselor. Mittet allegedly represented herself as a counselor in advertising services, meeting with, and offering counseling therapy services to a DOH health care investigator. Mittet has no license to practice counseling in Washington.

Yakima County

In November 2021 the Mental Health Counselor Program charged mental health counselor Jamilyn Rose Ellis (LH60637336) with sexual misconduct and unprofessional conduct. Ellis allegedly had a sexual relationship with a patient and tried to hide it from DOH investigators.

In November 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions of certified nursing assistant Marta Jo Lichota, also known as Marta Jo Davadi (NC60809648).