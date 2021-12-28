Submit Release
Building Blocks of Success: IDOT announces January dates for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program workshops

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting free virtual workshops in January as part of its continuing Building Blocks of Success series for firms interested in participating in the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, strengthening their skills and bidding on state construction projects.

The workshop dates and topics are:

  • Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to noon: Bidding on the IDOT Website
  • Jan. 6, 10 a.m. to noon: Excel Estimating and Bidding Worksheet
  • Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to noon: Overhead Calculation Rate
  • Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to noon: Improving your Personal Business (D&B) Credit Score
  • Jan. 25, 10 a.m. to noon: Quickbooks: Setting Up your Company
  • Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to noon: Quickbooks: Performing Day to Day Tasks
  • Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to noon: Quickbooks: Reporting

Future topics covered include financing, QuickBooks training, estimating and bidding, insurance, management, steps needed to be certified as a DBE firm and more.

Building Blocks of Success will continue through April. Workshop information, including dates and times, is available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/DBEworkshops. Advance registration is required.

Questions can be directed to IDOT's DBE Resource Center at (312) 939.1100.

As part of Gov. Pritzker's historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois program, IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history. IDOT strives to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the implementation of this program, including contracting and workforce participation.

Administered by IDOT, the DBE program provides minorities, women and other eligible small businesses opportunities to participate in highway, transit and airport contracts that are federally and state funded. For more information on becoming a certified DBE and learning more about IDOT resources that are available, visit www.idot.illinois.gov/dbe.

Building Blocks of Success: IDOT announces January dates for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program workshops

