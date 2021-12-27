In Presbyterian Camp and Conference Centers, Inc. v. Superior Court, the Supreme Court today holds that a corporate property owner might have to reimburse the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for about $12,200,000 in costs CalFire incurred fighting the 2016 Sherpa Fire in Santa Barbara County.
You just read:
Supreme Court broadens state’s ability to recoup fire suppression costs from corporate property owners
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.