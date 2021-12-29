Washington Crossing the Delaware by by New Jersey painter Lloyd Garrison Johnson Ferry House at Washington Crossing State Park, Titusville, New Jersey Artillery Fire at The Battle of Trenton Reenactment, 2017

TITUSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington Crossing Park Association of New Jersey releases "Crossing to Victory, Washington Recaptures New Jersey" on its website: https://www.wcpa-nj.com.

The Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) of New Jersey recently released “Crossing To Victory: Washington Recaptures New Jersey,” a 13-minute video which examines some of the under-reported events and sites at the park which were vital to the success of General George Washington and the Continental Army’s crossing of the Delaware River and subsequent nine-mile march and surprise victory at Trenton.

“We hope this film will enhance public understanding of the fascinating and crucial American Revolutionary War events that took place on these grounds, and inspire people visit this park,” said Annette C. Earling, WCPA president.

"For the first time, the film gives a concise account of events that took place on December 25-26, 1776 in this park: From the Crossing itself, to the importance of the ferry operations that moved the Continental Army and its artillery across the Delaware River, to General Washington’s decision at the 1740 Johnson Ferry House to go ahead with the attack on Trenton, to the heroic crossing of Jacob’s Creek and march to Trenton resulting in victory,” added Tim West, WCPA vice president and project manager.

This program is made possible in part by the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission through funding from the New Jersey Historical Commission and the Mercer County Board of Chosen Freeholders, as well as NJM Insurance Group, The Swan Historical Foundation, and the generous support of several individuals.

William L. "Larry" Kidder, author of several books about New Jersey history, served as History Scholar (https://wlkidderhistorian.com).

Tim Stollery, a three-time Emmy Award-winning producer formerly with New Jersey Network (NJN) was Production Manager and Videographer.

WCPA’s educational video can be viewed on their website, http://www.wcpa-nj.com. It will be made available for free to community and school groups and the public.

For more information, contact Tim West, email: timtwest@comcast.net.

