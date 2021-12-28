Borgar Announces its NFTs Will Become Unavailable as of January 1, 2022

At the start of the New Year, anyone holding a Borgar NFT will receive a ‘mint pass,’ redeemable for a free purchase of any of CKL’s future projects.

ATHENS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFT project Borgar has announced that its NFTs will no longer be available for sale from the website, effective January 1, 2022. As a result, anyone holding a Borgar at the start of the new year will receive a meal pass NFT, which will be redeemable for a free purchase of any of its parent company’s future projects.Company founder Cameron O’Reilly adds that, while the minting process will stop, the secondary market will still be used.“As of New Year’s Day, we are discontinuing sales of our NFTs. At this time, we will take a ‘snapshot’ of everyone who holds a Borgar, and all those eligible will later receive a ‘free mint pass’ for any of CKL’s (CrytpoKitchenLabs) future collections. Additionally, CKL will purchase a to-be determined amount of Borgars upon closing sales, and we will evenly distribute these among the holders.”The parent company behind Borgar, CKL, strives to create value for the community, as well as facilitate a “culture of kindness” within it. Borgar is the company’s first public step towards these goals. On a mission to help hunger charities, 10% of all initial revenue from sales is donated to charity to fight hunger, and the same goes for 10% of all royalties collected from secondary sales.“We are musicians, artists, and creatives who simply want to share our love for the arts and spread a culture of kindness,” O’Reilly explains.The Borgar platform is completely unique to the NFT space. The overarching goal of Borgar is to combine the food and NFT worlds, by creating real food products modeled after the contents of its NFTs. The first of these will be a boutique hot sauce, which will be an amazing rare find in some of the NFTs. Additionally, the artwork found in Borgar NFTs is outstanding.“No one has done what our artist has done, and we are eternally grateful to him for that!”For more information about Borgar and CryptoKitchenLabs, visit the website at https://www.borgar.io/ About the CompanyBorgar is a collection of tasty Burger NFT’s residing on the SOL Blockchain, owned and operated by CryptoKitchenLabs. Founded by Cameron O’Reilly in 2021, Borgar is on a mission to donate 10% of its sales and royalties to hunger charities, and is the company’s first step into the public’s view.