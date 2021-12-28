Why Trails Carolina Is Focusing On Helping Teens This Christmas

LAKE TOXAWAY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays are a season where most people spend quality time with loved ones and friends. However, the festive season can also bring many people pressure, stress, anxiety, and loneliness. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the U.S. has seen a 30% spike in drug overdose fatalities this year. Over 100,000 deaths involve drug addiction, and mental health experts believe the holidays may not help in this sense.

According to Heath Bechler, President and CEO of Mirror Inc., "We get a lot of additional substance abuse issues, which in turn continues to make the mental health issues more problematic." Bechler stated that 2021 had been a busy year for those needing addiction recovery help. The organization has assisted over 3,000 patients with extra staff for the holidays.

Many teenagers also deal with isolation due to sadness and depression during the holidays. Whether due to economic status or feelings of hopelessness, teens are especially susceptible to despair and loneliness. These times pose a challenge for teenagers dealing with low self-esteem issues. Similarly, they may avoid social events or deal with the public in general.

It is vital for parents, guardians, and loved ones to be there for their kids during this time of year. This support is even more important for teens with substance abuse issues, which are indicators of underlying issues such as anxiety, depression, learning differences, and trauma.

Positive talk and reinforcements help teens rebuild social skills and worth. Each child deserves to feel valued, and while treatments for substance use are crucial, just speaking with your child goes a million miles.

Professionals and families alike need to address mental health challenges during the holidays. Friends also play a significant role by helping their peers avoid drugs and alcohol.

However, only certified professionals like the team at Trails Carolina offer proven programs of success in helping teens. Trails Carolina Wilderness Therapy helps isolated teens with depression during the holidays or year-round. As a result, they learn essential life skills and feel optimistic about life and their futures.

With a healthy environment for teens to receive treatment, Trails Carolina Wilderness Therapy offers a range of healthy activities with a proactive approach. No teen should ever be judged, and Trails Carolina empowers teens to solve problems and learn the best techniques for a healthier, productive life. The wilderness offers so much, from reconnecting with Mother Nature to building social bridges with new friends and peers. Teens can regain self-confidence with fun-filled activities that enhance mental and physical health.

If your child or teenager feels alone or is fretting about the holidays, now is the perfect time to reach out to Trails Carolina. The program delivers measurable results and positively impacts any kid's life. Trails Carolina has dedicated, licensed therapists specializing in working with youths of all ages. As parents, you can also participate in the activities and show your kids how much they mean to you.