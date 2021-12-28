Down Under Bedding Releases YouTube Video with Social Media Influencer Deepa Prashad on Duvet Shifting inside the cover

Down Under Bedding natural sleep solutions to rest more peacefully Social Media Influencer Deepa Prashad on Sleeping No Feathers Poking Through: We promise you no feathers will poke through as this RDS certified feather pillow has new technology feather & down are crushed to make it similar to down so that it protects you from poking and you're going to get a great nigh

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Down Under Bedding with noted Toronto area TV personality & social media influencer Deepa Prashad has nearly 20,000 views on YouTube. The bedroom discussion of "Why does your duvet insert move inside the cover" has become a viral hit. In the Wintertime as consumers struggle to sleep and notice the gap of the comforter inside the duvet cover shifting inside, Deepa offers real solutions to sleep and rest better. The unique solution from Down Under Bedding of using corner & side tie grips to attach the duvet together with the cover.About Deepa Prashad: Deepa has worked as a host with Family Channel and as a host and producer with Toronto’s widely popular social media publication, blogTO. Since leaving blogTO, she joined the KISS 92.5 team as their new entertainment reporter and on-camera personality.A graduate of Ryerson’s Radio and Television Arts program, Deepa joined the Family Channel as their official host while still an undergraduate, traveling across Canada with the network to emcee their live concerts. She’s also traveled internationally for movie junkets, where she’s interviewed some of Hollywood’s top stars, including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Justin Timberlake. Deepa also created a YouTube series with Family Channel called Weekly 360. Deepa is currently working at CITY-TV in Toronto.About Down Under Bedding:The privately-held Canadian company is held by serial entrepreneur Tony Sagar who is the CEO and founder. Over the years the company has sold millions of dollars in unique bedding private label products and carries other brands like Hush Blankets Inc, Tempur-pedic, PROTECT-A-BED to provide alternative sleep Solutions.Down Under Bedding has always understood that everybody's sleep is different has turned the family-run business into an 8 Figure niche brand.Their flagship retail store used to be at College Park in downtown Toronto for 35 years and the company ships daily orders across North America.This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the opening of the company's Mississauga retail store & warehouse located at 5170 Dixie Road in Mississauga, Ontario where customers come in to try out the new Hush Mattress and other sleep accessories.

