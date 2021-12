Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 1, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Dec. 27 9:30 a.m. Join White House and Governors call Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, Dec. 28 No public events

Wednesday, Dec. 29 No public events

Thursday, Dec. 30 No public events

Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve – Office closed

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 New Year’s Day 2 p.m. Attend the Rose Bowl Game Location: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena, CA

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Dec. 27 No public events

Tuesday, Dec. 28 No public events

Wednesday, Dec. 29 No public events

Thursday, Dec. 30 No public events

Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve – Office closed

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###