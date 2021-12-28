Qene Games Announces Launch of Kinet Store, Your One-Stop Shop for African Games

Top African gaming studio Qene Games hopes Kinet Store will allow game creators across the continent to reach a larger audience that, before now, simply wasn't possible through other digital means.

Major smart device app stores such as the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store don't support merchant accounts from 19 countries in Africa. That's not the only challenge that African game developers face, though.

Because of the low penetration of fintech in Africa, many game creators on the continent face difficulty selling their games. Kinet Store is seeking to provide a viable solution to the problem.

Kinet Store will appeal to all of Africa. The game store will allow creators in Africa to sell their digital games using Airtime, the most widely used currency throughout Africa. There will also be other convenient payment options offered for game creators to use. Kinet Store will allow gamers to pay via credit card, Airtime, and mobile money payment methods.

In addition to convenient payment methods, Kinet Store will provide game creators with premium tools for game development, which will help them create games more efficiently and faster than they have been before.

Qene Games is proud to be at the forefront of Africa's gaming industry and help other game creators rise to the level they have reached recently.

The company's 3D mobile game called Kukulu first burst onto the scene in 2018. Qene Games has since become one of the most successful gaming studios in Africa, as they appeal to the local clientele, unlike many other gaming studios around the world.

Qene Games won the 2018 Apps Africa Award for Best Media and Entertainment App. Since then, its founders have been working hard to continue establishing their African game brand in a global market.

In addition to producing their own games, Qene Games hopes to achieve its ambitious goals through Kinet Store. The word "Kinet" in Amharic means art, which represents the company's desire to be a platform where creative individuals all over Africa can share their artwork, such as digital art, apps, games, and comics, with the larger community.

Qene Games' founders have said that Kinet Store will enable African artists to gain maximum reach across the continent in ways that, before now, simply wasn't possible.

About Qene Games

Qene Games is an award-winning pan-African game development studio based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Creator of both mobile games Kukulu and Gebeta, The Games have won the 2018 and 2020 Apps Africa awards for the best entertainment and media app of the year and best app of the year respectively.

