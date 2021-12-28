Crews to Close Portion of SR-312 for Repairs in Bradley County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. ET, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will close SR-312 (Harrison Pike) to all traffic at the intersection with White Oak Road. A routine inspection revealed damage to a small drainage structure near log mile 4.7 that requires immediate repairs. Out of an abundance of caution, the road will be closed until further notice while a repair plan is developed. Local traffic will detour around the closure via White Oak Road NW, Rollins Ridge Road NW, and White Oak Valley Road NW. Signs will be posted.

