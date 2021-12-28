Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production And Growth Rate By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing prevalence of chromosome syndrome in babies is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global prenatal testing and newborn screening market is projected to be worth USD 10.85 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The prenatal testing and newborn screening market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in detecting fetal chromosome defects. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening industry.

Prenatal testing is considered superior to other screening modalities, particularly for trisomy 21 (one of the most prevalent congenital anomalies). Prenatal testing enables individuals to make informed decisions as to whether diagnostic testing should be carried out. Associated fetal chromosomal anomalies typically include the benefit or lack of genetic material that can differ from small segments to small segments of chromosomes to entire chromosomes. The increasing popularity among pregnant women as an alternative to amniocentesis and awareness of genetic problems in the fetus and newborn babies drives prenatal testing and newborn screening market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Progenity Inc. made an announcement about the introduction of the Resura Prenatal Test, a non-invasive, personalized prenatal check for monogenetic diseases.

Ultrasonography is projected to observe a significant growth rate in the forecast period, owing to the ability of the ultrasound diagnosis to detect anomalies in the position of the baby and actions within the womb.

The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market’s present and future trends. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals. The Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Emergen Research has segmented the global prenatal testing and newborn screening market on the basis of type, test type, technology, instrument, end-users:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prenatal Testing

Newborn Screening

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-Invasive

Invasive

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mass Spectrometry

Electrophoresis

Enzyme Immunoassays

DNA Assays

Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ultrasonography

Reagent and Assay Kits

Tandem Quadrupole Detector

Incubator Shaker

Hearing Screen Instruments

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Maternity & Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Report on the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market?

Who are the dominant players of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market?

