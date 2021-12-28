Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

A surge in demand for tracking surgical devices and a rise in the improvement in patient safety is boosting the market demand.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market is forecasted to be worth USD 431.6 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The surgical instrument tracking system market is used in the healthcare industry for tracking new technology and smartphones and tablets. The report clearly defines the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market position on a global level. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region.

The advent of the latest technology and usage of tracking systems in the form of bar codes has fueled market growth. It improves patient safety and fast and accurate instrument identification, resulting in an optimized process. The need for research centers and clinics to improve workflow is also benefitting the market demand. Another major propelling factor is the implementation of a unique device identification (UDI) system by the Food and Drug Administration. This has led most of the devices to include UDI in human and machine-readable form. However, factors such as budget limitations, massive cost systems, and lengthy investment cycles can hinder the growth of the market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Terso Solutions announced its partnership with Medical Tracking Solutions, Inc. They launched an RFID surgical loaner kit tracking solution to help the visibility for manufacturers and hospitals from the warehouse to the point of use and everything in between.

Surgical instrument tracking system hardware is gaining popularity as there is a repeat purchase of non-durable radiofrequency-identification barcode labels that require constant replacement as they are more prone to detachment during damage or washing.

Key participants include Material Management Microsystems, Fortive Corporation Group, Haldor Advanced Technologies, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Mobile Aspects, Key Surgical, Inc., TGX Medical Systems, B. Braun Melsungen, Xerafy, and Getinge Group, among others.

The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market.

Healthcare resource management has gained traction with the rise in concern for the security and safety of medical instruments and devices. These devices help in tracking the instrument and enable proper resource utilization. The demand for the market is growing due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 incidences. The increase in the number of patients has affected the market positively.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market on the basis of component, technology, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Hardware

Readers

Tags

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radiofrequency identification (RFID)

Barcode

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Private Hospitals

Public Hospitals

Others

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Requirement for better inventory and asset management practices

4.2.2.2. Growth of the surgical instruments market

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High system cost, long investment cycles, and lack of realization of ROI

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Objectives of the Report:

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

