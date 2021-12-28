Population Health Management Solutions Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Consumption And Growth Rate By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The market is expected to grow due to the increased government initiatives and usage of Big Data in analytics in the healthcare sector.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global population health management solutions market is forecasted to be worth USD 48.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increasing demand, mainly due to the adoption of IT in the healthcare industry. Population health management solutions offer data integration and storage and patient monitoring options, which is propelling the market demand. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Population Health Management Solutions market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Population Health Management Solutions market.

The advent of technologies such as data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence within the healthcare industry is growing, which is fostering market growth. The shift from fee-for-service to value-based payment is creating a demand for the market. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding value-based payment, which allows reimbursement and clinical outcomes from insurance companies, is also impacting the growth. Population health management solutions improve efficiency and cost-effective of the quality of patient care. The solution helps providers and payers to manage risk related to reimbursement policies. The population health management solutions allow better patient care management by simplifying risk stratification, patient communication, care coordination, and data aggregation.

Key participants include Epic Systems Corporation, I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Enli Health Intelligence, IBM Corporation, Optum, Health Catalyst, and Healthec, LLC, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Health Alliance Plan donated USD 100,000 to Henry's Groceries for Health to provide food and promote nutrition. The collaboration between Henry Ford Health System and Gleaners Community Food Bank will mitigate food insecurity as well as enhance health outcomes for patients who are vulnerable.

The software segment is witnessing an increased demand owing to the adoption of the market solutions by users to increase cost-effectiveness, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient engagement.

The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Population Health Management Solutions market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. The report bifurcates the Population Health Management Solutions market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape The goal of the population, health management solutions, enhances the outcome and quality of care while managing costs. The solutions provide a set of analytic tools and large patient data resources to manage illness and predict diseases. It also facilitates care delivery across a demographic.

Regional Landscape section of the Population Health Management Solutions report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Population Health Management Solutions Market on the basis of component, mode of deployment, end-user:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Post-Sale and Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Training and Education Services

Implementation Services

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Premises

Cloud-based

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare Providers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Other Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Public Payers

Private Payers

Other

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Population Health Management Solutions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Population Health Management Solutions Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Use of Big Data Analytics

4.2.2.2. Government Mandates & Support for Healthcare It Solutions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Huge Investments in Infrastructure to Set Up A Robust PHM Program

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

Continue...

Key Objectives of the Global Population Health Management Solutions Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Population Health Management Solutions market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

