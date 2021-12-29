Renowned Actress, Wendy Wilkins, Makes Feature Film Debut with Crime Drama ‘Alone Today’ Starring Danny Trejo

Wendy Wilkins Wendy Wilkins and cast on the set of 'Alone Today'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny Trejo (Machete), Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie), and Frank Whaley (Pulp Fiction) have joined the cast of Alone Today, filmmaker Wendy Wilkins' upcoming crime drama and feature film debut. Alone Today is inspired by true events from when Wendy Wilkins was a cop.

“As a former police officer, I wanted to write a film that portrayed a more authentic version of a woman who was also a police officer, not a stereotyped version, and to shine a light on domestic violence and that it could happen to anyone, regardless of your upbringing, job, and geography," states Wilkins. “The script, I believe, is grounded, realistic and an accurate portrayal of the characters as these are inspired by true life events.”

Principal photography commenced on December 20th. The film tells the story of a woman (Elizabeth) who is in an abusive relationship with a dirty investigator (Whaley) who is assisting in the smuggling of sex trafficked minors across the Mexican border. Everything goes horribly wrong when she tries to save just one truck load before "disappearing forever," and she chooses to follow a different road.

Wilkins continues, "I want to shine a light on domestic violence and sex trafficking/children trafficking, the fastest growing crime in the world, but also tell a great roller coaster story in a narrative form and through a woman's lenses. I feel grateful to have such an amazing team around me shining a light on this. Plus, I also have a small role in the movie."

Rob Margolies (Bobcat Moretti), the founder of Different Duck Films, will co-produce the film, with Wilkins and Erin Miracle. Wilkins is a former cop and the author of the memoir Sex, Love, and Cops: A Memoir of My Five Years as a Young Cop, which is a collection of stories from her time as a real cop.

"I am grateful from all the support from female directors/acting coaches that have helped along the way, including Ivana Chubbuck allowing me to workshop scenes from my screenplay in her master class with some amazing actors such as Katt Shea (Nancy Drew) and Catriona Mackenzie, (The Republic Of Sarah, Walking Dead).

-----------------

Wendy Wilkins is an award-winning actress, writer, filmmaker based in Los Angeles. Wendy is honored to have recently become an American citizen having lived here for years via London, originally from Australia. After being a young cop, Wendy became one of the most successful real estate agents in Australia, personally selling over a billion dollars in sales. Her creative passions kept calling her since she put shows on for her grandfather in her garage, when she was a little girl. The joy on his face still resonates with Wendy today. Wendy has won awards on the festival circuit, and been delighted to act in a number of award-winning films and TV shows alongside many household names. Wendy also has a number of screenplays in various forms of development.

Wilkins is also the author of a memoir, Sex, Love, and Cops: A Memoir of My Five Years as a Young Cop, following the true story of Wendy Wilkins as she joins the police force, a naive twenty-year-old cop in Melbourne, Australia, and discovers many firsts, her first arrest, murder, dead body, love, cop culture and a #metoo moment...The good, the bad and the ugly of life as a cop in Melbourne Australia, in the late 80's and early 90's.

The memoir is a fast paced and entertaining read with some wonderful characters, who just happen to be real. A peek inside the gritty underbelly of Melbourne's police world, through the lens of a young female cop. Wendy navigates this new world, while falling in love and being sexually awakened herself. Vignettes in the style of Candace Bushnell's "Sex and The City" novella.

"Through shining a light in an entertaining way, I believe in positive change. I have learnt through movies, tv series, and readings about injustices & situations that I would never have been aware of or been as passionate about if I had just glimpsed a news article," states Wendy. "It is the main reason I became an actress/writer. Even if I can change one person's mind through the creative arts to have a more just and better life, it is worth it. I have felt it myself. If I can help someone feel better about their situation, laugh, get out a good cry, or not feel alone, that is my mission as an artist to help make the world a better place."