Momentum Sports Open Up in Toronto for Youth Basketball Programs

Momentum Sports Group, a company that manages youth basketball programs in Toronto, has just opened up.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momentum Sports Group, a company that manages youth basketball programs in Toronto, has just opened up. Founded by Nem Mitrovic, Momentum Sports Group aims to help children and youth learn about basketball, teamwork, and help them stay active. Their youth basketball programs are running out of North York, and all class schedules can be found on their website.
Head Coach Nem Mitrovic was a professional basketball player from 2012 to 2020. His basketball career first started in his university days, where he was a top player for the University of Portland NCAA team, The Pilots. In 2012 Nem went pro, signing with the Kavala B.C. team out of Greece. Over the next few years, he then continued to play professional basketball on several teams in Europe, including in Italy, France, Greece, and Spain. As a Bosnian & Herzegovina citizen, he also played on their national team. Following his professional career, Nem was looking for the best way to share his passion for basketball and so founded Momentum Sports Group.
“Momentum Sports is a way for me to not only continue to be involved with the sport that I love, but also to share that passion in hopes of igniting the next generation of Canadian basketball players.” Says Nem Mitrovic, “Basketball provided me a life of doing what I love while traveling the world, and I want to open up that opportunity for others as well.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns closed many youth programs throughout Toronto, so Momentum Group strives to provide a new avenue for youth who currently may not have another option to have fun while staying fit.
“Basketball is a very athletic sport, so cardiovascular exercise is a very important part of our training at Momentum Sports,” adds Mitrovic, “When youth join our programs, we aren’t just teaching them basketball skills, we are working on their fitness and fine motor skills which greatly improves both their physical and mental health.”
Momentum Sports Group is going to open to new youth basketball programs in Toronto starting in the New Year. They will be running multiple programs per week, which are broken down by age and skill level. They have different programs for both boys and girls ranging in age from 4 all the way up to 17. They will also be providing private training sessions from ages 5 up to 25. For more information, you can visit their website at www.momentumsportsgroup.ca.
