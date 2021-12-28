Vaccine Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and increased investment in vaccine development activities are some key factors driving market revenue growth

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vaccine market size is expected to reach USD 77.90 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 7.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in prevalence of infectious diseases is a key factor driving global vaccine market revenue growth. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Vaccine market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Vaccine market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Vaccine industry.

Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases globally increases the healthcare burden of diseases on countries and affects their socio-economic development. Emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains that have affected the fight against infectious diseases such as pneumonia, cholera, malaria, and diarrhea, among others. Rising demand for new drugs to replace those that have lost effectiveness and investment in research and development of vaccines is augmenting growth of the market. Increased funding from public and private organizations and favorable government regulations has also contributed to growth of the global vaccine market.

Need for immediate treatment to limit worsening of infectious diseases is propelling market growth. Governments all over the world are investing in rapid diagnostic testing kits to increase their rate of testing and prevent any sort of epidemic. Growing demand for immunization is driving the growth for vaccine market worldwide. SARS-Cov-2 has impacted vaccine market growth significant extent and is likely to affect market growth in the coming years. Pfizer, for instance, is investing in developing vaccines for new variant of COVID-19, which are emerging in different parts of the world. It is expected to submit an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application in August 2021 for booster doses given six months after the second dose. The booster dose is expected to improve response to the original and Beta variant, which emerged in South Africa and can reduce effectiveness of both antibody treatments.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In August 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech announced a collaboration with Brazil’s Eurofarma to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine doses for Latin American countries. COMIRNATY will be manufactured by Eurofarma with Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and supply chain network. Eurofarma will get raw materials for the drug from the U.S. and manufacturing will begin in 2022. Vaccine production is expected to exceed 100 million finished doses yearly which will be exclusively distributed within Latin America.

Monovalent vaccine segment revenue is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. A monovalent vaccine is designed to immunize single microorganism and antigen (for example, measles vaccine). This type of vaccine is preferable for development of a strong immune response.

The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Vaccine Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Vaccine market’s present and future trends. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals. The Global Vaccine Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Vaccine market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

Some major players in the market include Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and Biological E.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Vaccine market on the basis of type, patient type, technology, disease, route of administration, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monovalent Vaccines

Multivalent Vaccines

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pediatric Patients

Adult Patients

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Vaccine market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Vaccine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Vaccine Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing Government Support for Vaccine Development

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High Cost of Vaccine Development

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

Report Highlights:

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Vaccine business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

