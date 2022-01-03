BOOKTRIB UNVEILS ITS 2021 LIST OF TOP BOOKS BY EMERGING AUTHORS
Book website continues its charter as the voice of debut and up and coming writers looking to connect with readers
BookTrib is the go-to platform for readers looking for their next great read and writers looking for a great way to build their brand.”WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BookTrib.com, the leading source for book news and reviews, is celebrating some of the literary world’s best debut and emerging authors with its just-released list of “25 Favorite Books of 2021 That You Probably Never Heard Of.”
— Jon Land, USA Today bestselling author
This year’s list covers many genres: contemporary fiction, historical fiction, thrillers, fantasy, humor, children’s and Young Adult books, nonfiction, and more. The list was compiled by BookTrib’s editorial team, representing more than 100 years of professional experience.
BookTrib.com’s charter since its founding 17 years ago has been to serve as a voice for up and coming authors and give them a chance to expand their audience to a passionate community of readers.
BookTrib.com was developed by Meryl Moss Media – a 27-year-old literary marketing and publicity company -- at a time when traditional media outlets were drastically curtailing their coverage of books. If space was drying up for the big-time authors, it was reasoned, how were thousands of lesser-known writers with quality stories going to get on the radar?
Enter BookTrib.com, an author discovery zone for readers (generating more than one million impressions a month) and an editorial engine for the authors themselves. Its content is written by well-known authors, bloggers and editors offering exclusive reviews and interviews, and the latest news about books and writers.
BookTrib’s value to upstart authors is very real and provides an avenue for these writers to get known in the sea of millions of self-published books hitting the market every year.
“BookTrib made me feel like I had a friend in the business, someone who was on my side to give me my first leg up,” says two-time author Shanon Hunt. “Their broad exposure to the literary world made all the difference in my book's exposure and my credibility as an independently published author.”
Says author Ryan Southwick, “BookTrib’s review of my book was not only the best review I’ve received to date, it may be the best review I’ve ever read, period.”
Readers learn about new authors from the many articles on the site. About 30 of the 40 articles on BookTrib’s homepage alone are about new titles from up and coming authors; the other stories focus on more well-known authors. Readers also can visit BookTrib’s Author Discovery Zone to get more up close and personal with the authors whose books they just read about.
"BookTrib is not only the hub where booklovers discover hot new titles and up-and-coming authors, it’s also a fantastic way for all authors to get marketing guidance,” says Martin Jay Weiss, author of two thrillers. “BookTrib knows how to get a book to stand out and shine in a crowded marketplace. They refueled the fire of my debut thriller and were indispensable in the launch of my latest.”
Says USA Today bestselling author Jon Land, "BookTrib is the go-to platform for readers looking for their next great read and writers looking for a great way to build their brand.”
Jim Alkon
BookTrib
+1 203-226-0199
jim@booktrib.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other