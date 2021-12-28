Molecular Imaging Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global molecular imaging market is projected to be worth USD 10.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The molecular imaging market is observing a rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Molecular Imaging market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

Additionally, detecting cancer at an early stage considerably improved the survival chances and, in turn, drives molecular imaging market demand. Spreading awareness to create a push for early diagnosis of cancer is vital steps accountable for detecting the disease. Detecting probable warning of cancer symptoms and adopting rapid measures is essential for early disease diagnosis. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Molecular Imaging market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Molecular Imaging industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Bruker Corporation made an announcement about the acquisition of PMOD Technologies LLC, with an emphasis on pharmacokinetic modeling and molecular quantification. The PMOD software finds extensive usage in the analysis of PET studies in cardiology, neurology, and oncology, including research related to molecular imaging.

MRI offers the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor molecular imaging technique.

To get a sample copy of the Global Molecular Imaging Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/271

The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Molecular Imaging Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Molecular Imaging market’s present and future trends. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals. The Global Molecular Imaging Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Molecular Imaging market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

Key participants include Canon Inc., Digirad Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Advanced Accelerator Applications, and DDD-Diagnostics A/S, among others.

To learn more details about the Global Molecular Imaging Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-imaging-market

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Molecular Imaging market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Emergen Research has segmented the global molecular imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Positron Emission Tomography

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurology

Respiratory Diseases

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Molecular Imaging market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Molecular Imaging market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns.

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/271

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Molecular Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Molecular Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive imaging technique

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

Research Report on the Molecular Imaging Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Molecular Imaging market?

Who are the dominant players of the Molecular Imaging market?

Proceed To Buy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/271

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Mobile C-Arms Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-c-arms-market

Population Health Management Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/population-health-management-solutions-market

Isoflavones Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/isoflavones-market

Neurostimulation Devices Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neurostimulation-devices-market

3D Printing Healthcare Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-healthcare-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.