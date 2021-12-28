Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology & Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market trends – Growth in funding for the testing product.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising cases of infectious disease all over the globe and the need for the immediate diagnosis will propel market growth. The evolving pathogens and rise in the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are creating a need for a quick diagnosis of the diseases to stop the spread. Governments all over the world are investing in rapid diagnostic testing kits to increase their rate of testing and prevent any sort of epidemic. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing industry.

The advancement in technology has also encouraged the infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market growth. Investment in research and development has helped in the development of effective diagnostic testing kits, which have helped in the advancement in the market product. However, the lack of proper reimbursement rates may result in lower access for patients to testing, which hinders market growth. There is a surge in infectious diseases such as hepatitis, malaria, tuberculosis, influenza, and HIV-AIDS. The rise in the SARS-Cov-19 virus has led to the massive demand for infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing products. All the nations are focusing on flattening the curve of the community transmission, which is propelling the demand for the market. Another factor driving the demand for the product is the scale-up of manufacturing capabilities by the market players. Industry players are expanding to fulfill the growing demand for the product in the current scenario.

Key Highlights From The Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, in February 2020, acquired Exact Diagnostics of Fort Worth. The acquisition helped the company gain accessibility to a catalog of molecular quality control products in virology, microbiology, respiratory, transplant vector-borne, and sexually transmitted infections.

The lateral flow assay is among the most popular diagnostic tool that meets the requirement of colorimetric assays. It is an ideal diagnostic test, including features such as easy operation, less time consumption, durable stability, and low cost for the POC test.

The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market’s present and future trends. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals. The Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BGI Group, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, bioMérieux S.A., Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market on the basis of product, technology, disease, end-user:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Assays

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

Real-Time PCR (q-PCR)

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)

Others

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bacterial Infection

CT/NG

HAIs

Tuberculosis

Others

Viral Infection

Hepatitis

Influenza Virus

HPV

HIV-AIDS

Others

Others Infections

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Others

