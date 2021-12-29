Improved Positive Photoresist Films, leading to Expanded Application Base: Key Driver of the Global Dry Film Market

Dry Film Market

The global value for Dry Film is forecasted to be at $1,070.32 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021-2027

Growing number of Chinese players have aided in the manufacture of high performing low-cost electronics.” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide trend towards the adoption of dry films as an environment friendly alternative to traditional polyethylene based films, is expected to drive the market over the period of forecast. The Global Dry film market is projected to reach USD 1,070.32 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.6 % over the forecast period (2021 to 2027) according to QuantAlign Research.

Moreover, the evolving applications for PCB in the new generation of information-based industries, material industries, high-end equipment manufacturing industries, bio-industries, automotive industry, and digital creative industries has actuated the market growth. Additional use of PCB in medical devices, consumer electronics, aerospace equipment and other lighting applications is projected to generate new opportunities for dry films.



Key Insight

 By Application, Printed circuit board (PCB) application accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to augment at a considerable rate due to the expanding electronic industry across the globe. However, lubrication segment is expected to propel at the fastest CAGR

 The global Dry Film Photoresist industry markets primarily concentrate in United States, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and China. The industry concentration is very high. The leading players include Asahi Kasei, Hitachi Chemical, DuPont, and other account for almost 90% the market share in 2020

 Based on thickness, the 25-50μm segment held the largest share of the global market in 2020, and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period (2021-2027)

 Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the overall market demand in 2020, and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. The aforementioned growth can be attributed to the rapid industrialization combined with the presence of major manufacturers in the region.



Browse full research report with TOC at: Global Dry film Market Report



Segment Overview

On the basis of Thickness, the Dry film market is segmented into < 25μm, 25-50μm, ≥50μm. Demand for Dry film having thickness range 25-50μm held the maximum share of the global market in 2020. Dry film thickness may be defined as the thickness of the coating that is measured from above the substrate. It may consist of a single layer or multiple layers. The measurement of thickness is usually done after the coating has dried and depends on the application as well as the type of process employed. The thickness of the film provides significant information regarding the expected life of the substrate.



On the basis of Application, Major application for Dry films has been witnessed in the printed circuit boards with demand stood at xx million square meters in 2020 and is anticipated to generate a demand of xx million square meters by 2027. The printed circuit board application segment has been further segmented into the type of board used. Various types of PCB may include rigid board, flexible board, composite board and others. Another major application of dry films has been observed in lubrication, where conventional lubricants are being replaced due to better performance of Dry films.



On the basis of region, the Dry film market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Central & South America. “Asia-Pacific” represent the largest region for Dry film market in 2020. The region is a home to a large pool of manpower at cheap labor rates and therefore has driven major industrial transformation. Presence of several key players in China, Japan, as well as South Korea has boosted the regional growth more. “North America” accounted for a significant share of the global market owing to the rising consumer preference towards high performing, yet easy to maintain and compact electronic devices. Consumers today demand all information at hand and therefore the demand for consumer electronics has been increasing over time.



Key players operating in the market include: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Hitachi Chemicals Company, Ltd., The Chemours Company, Kolon Industries, DuPont, Elga Japan, Changchun group, Vitracoat America Inc., EMS, Asahi kasei, are among others.



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market and projected growth for the Global Dry Film Market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the Global Dry Film Market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• Cost Model for Dry Films

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the Global market for Dry Film performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What is the degree of competition in the Global Dry Film market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the Global Dry Film market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global Dry Film market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers Dry Film market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

