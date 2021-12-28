Electronic Skin Patches Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electronic skin patches market is projected to be worth USD 18.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The electronic skin patches market observes a rapid growth attributed to the surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices. Electronic skin patches, flexible and thin wearable products, attach to the human skin deploying biocompatible adhesives. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Electronic Skin Patches market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Electronic Skin Patches market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Electronic Skin Patches industry. As an instance, the application of electronic skin patches on a definite skin area can replace a heart rate monitor strap, positioned and held around the human body, and might face the risk of being misplaced. Electronic skin patches than conventional wearable devices are lighter, smaller, very comfortable, and less invasive. Growing technological advancement is a significant factor in driving the market growth. Stanford University’s researchers have designed a very sensitive sensor to be integrated into an electronic skin attached to a prosthetic limb to imitate the sense of touch, along with other functionalities.

Key participants include iRhytm Technologies, Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Philips, Xenoma, Quad Industries, and Sensium Healthcare Ltd., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2019, Holst Centre announced the launch of a disposable health patch for taking measurements of vital signs associated with human health. An essential technology enhancement in this groundbreaking health patch is incorporating an extensive range of sensors into MUSEIC V3 SoC solution by imec.

Electroactive polymers held the second largest market share in 2019 as it can alter size and shape based on the fluctuating electric field. These polymers possess distinctive properties like low density, improved mechanical flexibility, structural simplicity, absence of acoustic noise, and low cost.

The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Electronic Skin Patches Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Electronic Skin Patches market’s present and future trends. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals. The Global Electronic Skin Patches Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Electronic Skin Patches market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Electronic Skin Patches market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Electronic Skin Patches market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Electronic Skin Patches market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electronic skin patches market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stretchable Circuits

Photovoltaic Systems

Stretchable Conductors

Electroactive Polymers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Health Monitoring Systems

Drug Delivery Systems

Cosmetics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes

Cosmetic Firms

Others

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

