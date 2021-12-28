Senator Collett Announces More Than $80,000 To Improve Traffic Safety in Hatboro Borough

North Wales, Pa. – December 28, 2021 – Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) has announced $83,550 in Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant funding to improve traffic safety in Hatboro Borough.

“Continuing to fund infrastructure projects like this is critical to revitalizing our local economies,” said Senator Collett. “Hatboro is known for its walkable business district, and I’m glad the community will soon become even more pedestrian-friendly.”

Hatboro Borough will use the grant award to install overhead and post mounted pedestrian signage with Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFB) for the existing crosswalk at the intersection of York Road and Summit Avenue.

Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to make signalized intersections safer by providing automated enforcement methods. Out of 132 applications, 28 projects were selected across 22 municipalities statewide. A total of $12.9 million will be distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

