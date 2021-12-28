9:30 AM Update: Now Open. Crash Closes Interstate 80 WB in Northumberland County

​9:30 AM Update: Interstate 80 westbound in Northumberland County is now open.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both the driving (right) lane and passing (left) lane are closed on Interstate 80 westbound near the Route 147 and Interstate 180 interchange, Northumberland County, due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic is being currently being detoured at Exit # 212B (Williamsport) onto Interstate 180.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Media Contact: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

