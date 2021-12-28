When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 28, 2021

Dianne's Fine Desserts of Newburyport, MA 01950 is recalling 1,480 trays of Sienna® Chocolate Decadent Brownies due to a mis-pack, resulting in an undeclared tree nut (pecan). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The impacted product, listed below, was distributed through Gordon Food Service (“GFS”) in retail and wholesale stores in WI, MI, FL, OH, and PA.

Trays of GFS Item #541850 Sienna® Chocolate Turtle Brownies, which contains pecans, may be labeled as GFS Item #226240 GFS Sienna® Chocolate Decadent Brownies, which do not contain pecans, thus resulting in an undeclared allergen. The impacted lot is 6Z1L24. Sienna® Chocolate Decadent Brownies can be identified by the name and product image on the tray. Tray size is 16.5 x 12.5. x 2 inches. The lot code can be found on the top label of the tray.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a customer complaint with a product containing pecans was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of pecans. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the labeling process.

Consumers who have purchased impacted product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Monday- Friday 9am- 5pm EST:

Customer Service: 800-435-2253 or at info@diannesfinedesserts.com.

Quality Assurance: 978-463-3824 or at Feedback@diannesfinedesserts.com.