Jared Isaacman to receive Eren Ozmen Entrepreneur of the Year Award at annual Living Legends of Aviation event
Isaacman was part of the Inspiration4 crew, the world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit the earthBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 19th “Living Legends of Aviation Awards” is Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The event honors those who have made significant contributions to aviation/aerospace.
Jared Isaacman, Commander and Benefactor of the SpaceX's historic Inspiration4 mission will receive the “Eren Ozmen Entrepreneur of the Year Award.” Mr. Isaacman is an accomplished jet pilot, rated to fly commercial and military aircraft, and holds several world records. He is also the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, a company that offers integrated payment processing solutions. Mr. Isaacman will be joined by the rest of the crew from the Inspiration4 mission, Hayley Arcenauex, Chris Sembroski, and Dr. Sian Proctor. The four circled the earth for three days - the first all-civilian crew ever to do so.
Other Honorees include Marc Parent, CEO of CAE Inc, a Canadian manufacturer of simulation technologies, will receive the “Aviation Industry Leader of the Year Award.”
Bernd Breiter, founder and CEO of BigCityBeats radio station and recording label, will receive the “Wings of Help Award.” He will also be announcing with Matthias Maurer, an astronaut at the International Space Station, the “Space Club Kitchen.” It will be the largest “global dinner table” in mankind’s history and will be launched in February 2022 on the International Space Station.
Lon and Brenda Halvorson, children of the late Elling Halvorson, will receive the “Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award.” Elling “Flew West” April 16, 2020, and both Lon and Brenda have been involved in the Elling Halvorson family dynasty since they were young. Both children will also be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation.
Craig Sincock will receive the “Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award.” Mr. Sincock built his company, Avfuel, into the world’s leading supplier of aviation fuel and services, offering everything from refueling equipment and comprehensive training programs, to aviation insurance and sustainability solutions. Mr. Sincock will also be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation.
In addition to Sincock and the Halversons, other people being inducted as Living Legends of Aviation include:
Gregg Williams, owner of Williams International, a company that develops, manufactures and supports gas turbine engines.
Robert Dewar, engineer and designer of the C series at Bombardier before the sale and moved to Airbus, now known as the Airbus A220.
Greg Evans, Chairman of the Board of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc, the oldest company in the corporate flight planning industry.
Prince Sultan bin Salman, a Saudi prince and former Royal Saudi Air Force pilot. He is the first member of a royal family to fly in space, as well as the youngest person ever to fly on the Space Shuttle. Prince Sultan is also a Special Advisor to the King and Chairman of the King Salman Foundation.
The evening will also feature a few surprises as well as special musical guests.
As is their tradition, the Legends will also pay tribute to eight Legends who have “Flown West” since the Legends last gathering. They include Elling Halvorson, Joe Clark, Zoe Dell Nutter, Tracy Forrest, Chuck Yeager, Emily Howell Warner, Bill Luckett and James Raisbeck.
The “Living Legends of Aviation” are remarkable people of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation and aerospace; they include entrepreneurs, innovators, industry leaders, astronauts, record breakers, pilots who have become celebrities and celebrities who have become pilots. More than 100 men and women from across the world are among their ranks. Legendary actor John Travolta is the “Official Ambassador of Aviation.”
The “Living Legends of Aviation Awards” are produced by the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, a 501-c-3 non-profit organization. Kiddie Hawk’s mission is to give children 4-7 their first flight lesson. Please visit Livinglegendsofaviation.org for more information.
