C.W Park Discusses His Past Work at the Global Branding Center
The previous Director of the Global Branding Center C.W Park talks about the mission and possible future direction of the Center.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing offers an essential tactic for brands to reach larger audiences and sustainable growth. C.W Park has been an instrumental leader in the marketing industry, with groundbreaking work included in numerous publications. He has spent more than 50 years offering his insight to businesses and students learning about the field of marketing. His research has been cited on Google over 27,000 times.
Part of his work has been building the Global Branding Center at the University of Southern California. This center provides groundbreaking research that helps brands and marketing professionals navigate the complex waters of customer relationships and business growth. In recent comments, C.W Park discussed the importance of the center and its impact on global branding.
“This center is truly something to be proud of and has made a huge impact on branding,” he reports. “We established it to help practicing marketers find innovative and cost-efficient solutions for their brands. This includes boosting brand growth, building stronger brand attachment, increasing brand fortification, clarifying brand hierarchies, and maximizing brand equity. The approach at the center is to incorporate the global market, so it doesn't limit itself to one area or industry.”
C.W Park notes that truly powerful marketing creates in the minds of customers three strong emotions: trust, love and respect toward a brand. “If you ask people, they have only vague understandings about each brand,” he points out. “Or they’re not aware of many brands in the first place.” Yet, it is the three strong aforementioned emotions that sway our approach to purchase decisions and loyalty. C.W Park expresses that those feelings are sparked by the smallest details in branding, messaging, and advertising that people don’t typically stop to contemplate.
“The Global Branding Center has been committed to helping brands understand consumer psychology and build the kind of brand people fall in love with,” he says. This includes five central tasks:
Building Brand Admiration: Creating the connection with the consumer.
Strengthening Brand Admiration: Growing the relationship through trust.
Leveraging Brand Admiration: Establishing and maximizing industry authority.
Optimizing Brand Architecture: Asset building through organized naming decisions.
Developing Brand Dashboard: Assessing and strategizing for more robust performance.
The Global Branding Center provides the brand admiration management system through these tasks. This is what brands and marketing professionals are able to use to achieve sustainable growth and profits.
C.W Park continues to say that “There are a lot of consistencies in branding that companies can take advantage of,” he continues. “Most of the brands we work with feel stuck in a rut without a clear path forward. The Center applies the basic principles of branding and provides them with a clear path forward in the right direction for their brand. It's not about just providing them with a solution; the goal is to teach them how to find the solutions themselves.”
