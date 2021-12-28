Fragrance Product Market Insights, Shaping A New Growth Cycle: 2028 | Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Procter & Gamble Company

Fragrance Product Market

Fragrance Product Market is highly supplementing the demand for perfumery products amidst rising disposable incomes

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fragrance Product Market is highly supplementing the demand for perfumery products amidst rising disposable incomes , Fragrance products are used to enhance the body's fragrance and create a desired natural aroma. Mixing fragrance ingredients, fixatives, and solvents creates fragrance products.Increased awareness of personal grooming and high spending on personal care products are expected to drive the growth of the fragrance product market. For example, the local production of cosmetics and personal care products in Mexico was valued at US$ 6.5 billion in 2015, according to the US Department of Commerce and International Trade Administration (ITA), and it increased to around US$ 7.3 billion in 2018.

Overview

Many common fragrance ingredients have health and safety concerns attached to them. Fragrance labeling requirements seem easy enough. A common ingredient list usually only includes the primary fragrance ingredient. But, fragrance labeling requirements are actually much more complex than they seem. Examples of these types of fragrance products include anti-soap, anti-drying, incense and perfume. Perfumes, scented body products, and aftershaves are also commonly produced as fragrance products. Some of the perfumes and deodorants contain compounds that have been called "triterpene" by dermatologists. A triterpene is a molecule with three to nine carbon atoms.

Competitive Landscape-

Major companies contributing to the global fragrance product market include Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Procter & Gamble Company, Revlon, Inc., Christian Dior SE, L’Oreal SA, Calvin Klein Inc., Louis Vuitton Malletier, Victoria’s Secret, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Prada S.p.A., Clive Christian Perfume, Coty, Inc., and ITC Limited.

Drivers

Increasing inclination towards fitness and sporting activities among the working population in the wake of rising awareness over physical health amidst growing disposable incomes is expected to augment growth of the fragrance product market over the forecast period.

Moreover, growing prominence of aromatherapies combined with an increasing penetration of perfumery products is expected to supplement growth of the fragrance product market throughout the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The global fragrance product market was majorly affected due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis-battered halt of production facilities and shipments has resulted in poor sales of fragrance products. On the contrary, as more consumers have become accustomed to shopping online, the pandemic-driven ecommerce boom is creating a complete reverse scenario for the market.

MARKET TAXONOMY

On the basis of product type, the fragrance product market is segmented into:

Colognes

Perfumes

Deodorants

Air Fresheners

Soaps

Others (Body Mists, Body Powders, Candles, and Others)

On the basis of pricing, the fragrance product market is segmented into:

Premium

Mid-priced

Mass

On the basis of distribution channel, the fragrance product market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

Others

MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, thanks to rising disposable income and increased public awareness about personal grooming. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India's per capita GDP was $1942 in 2017 and is expected to rise to $3273.85 by 2023. The online channel segment, among distribution channels, is expected to grow significantly in the market over the forecast period.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian e-commerce market was worth US$ 15 billion in 2016, with the personal care segment accounting for 8% of the total. By 2020, the Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow at a rate of 44.7 percent, reaching US$ 63.7 billion.

Key Takeaways

• The fragrance product market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in the cosmetics and personal care industry and increasing purchasing power of consumers. For instance, in November 2020, Standard Chartered Bank invested around US$ 19 million in Privi Organics, an aroma-based chemical manufacturing company in India.

• Over the regional frontiers, the Asia Pacific region is a big destination for the global fragrance product market in the view of growing gift culture, increasing disposable incomes, and a large consumer base.

• In the runner-up spot, the North American region is another profit hub for the global fragrance product market on account of increasing sales of personal care products and growing popularity of aromatherapy.



Coherent Market Insights has updated its database with a new market research report that provides an in-depth examination of the Fragrance Product Market. The purpose of the study is to provide data on global market growth projections based on current and historical industry growth estimates, as well as the most recent Fragrance Product Market place scenario. The report's true data is based on both broad research definitions and more specific research definitions. Data-driven insights are a great way to delve deeper into various aspects of the Fragrance Product Market. This allows users to improve their strategies even further.

