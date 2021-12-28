Bicycle Helmet Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2028 - ABUS August Bremicker Söhne Kg, Limar
Bicycle Helmet Market is front-paddling towards the brighter future on the wheels of new road safety normsSEATTLE, WA, US, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bicycle Helmet Market is front-paddling towards the brighter future on the wheels of new road safety norms, Bicycling is a sport that can be done for fitness or as a recreational activity. When riding a bicycle, it is recommended that you wear a helmet to avoid head injuries caused by accidents.For example, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the United States Department of Transportation, 818 pedalcyclists died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the United States in 2015, up from 729 in 2014, and 45,000 pedalcyclists were injured in 2015. As a result, the market for bicycle helmets is expected to grow as the number of injuries and deaths caused by bicycle crashes rises.
Overview
A bicycle helmet is usually a kind of protective helmet specifically designed to attenuate serious injuries to the head of a rider in accidents caused by falling while also minimizing many side effects associated with other forms of head injury victims. But there are a number of other factors that come into play when considering about a bicycle helmet. For one, some people are very careful when it comes to choosing a helmet, and for this reason only look at the aesthetic appearance of the helmet and ignore the safety features that may be present.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
Major companies contributing to the global bicycle helmet market include ABUS August Bremicker Söhne Kg, Limar, Uvex Group, Specialized Bicycle Components, Trek Bicycle Corporation, S.EL.EV. S.r.l., OrbeaS. Coop, Airoh Helmet –Locatelli S.p.A., Shenzhen ShenghongSports Co., Ltd., and Hardnutz Ltd.
Drivers
Rising trend of road bicycle racing, mountain cycling, cross-country cycling, and others in the wake of increasing obesity rates and sedentary lifestyles is expected to foster growth of the bicycle helmet market over the forecast period.
In addition to this, the imposition of road safety norms by several governments combined with the increased awareness over air pollution through vehicles is expected to boost growth of the bicycle helmet market throughout the forecast period.
Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath
The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus had placed a roadblock in the progress of the global bicycle helmet market. The crisis-fueled restrictions on outdoor activities and travel bans at inter-city and inter-state levels have led to a decline in adoption of bicycle helmets. On the plus side, the emerging trend of ‘revenge travel’ coupled with the hesitancy over using public transportation is creating a complete reverse scenario for the market.
Key Takeaways
• The bicycle helmet market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % throughout the forecast period on the heels of new road safety norms and growing health consciousness. For instance, in October 2021, the Indian Government announced to mandate helmets for children on all forms of two-wheelers under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
• By expanding the horizon, the Asia Pacific region is well-positioned to reign supreme in the global bicycle helmet market at the helm of stringent road safety norms and increasing sales of bicycles.
• In the same tune, the North American region is viewed as a future ace on account of an increasing number of cycling events across the mountainous ranges.
Market Taxonomy:
On the basis of product type, the global bicycle helmet market is segmented into:
Road Cycling Helmet
Mountain Cycling Helmet
Others (Fitness Cycling, etc.)
On the basis of distribution channel, the global bicycle helmet market is segmented into:
Hypermarket & Supermarket
Sports Store
Online Channel
Others (Departmental Store, Convenience Store, etc.)
Coherent Market Insights has updated its database with a new market research report that provides an in-depth examination of the Bicycle Helmet Market. The purpose of the study is to provide data on global market growth projections based on current and historical industry growth estimates, as well as the most recent Bicycle Helmet Market place scenario. The report's true data is based on both broad research definitions and more specific research definitions. Data-driven insights are a great way to delve deeper into various aspects of the Bicycle Helmet Market. This allows users to improve their strategies even further.
