December 28, 2021

Franklinton Preparatory Academy Owes Ohio Department of Education $57,000

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office issued a finding for recovery totaling $57,392.87 in the 2019-2020 Franklinton Preparatory Academy (Franklin County) financial audit. The finding is the result of inaccurate enrollment data.

The Academy received a Full-Time Equivalency (FTE) review from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) for both fiscal years 2020 and 2019, in which ODE noted that the percent of time based on the reported documented learning opportunities did not match what is reported in the Education Management Information System.

The Academy was approved by the Sponsor to open in May 2013 and remained in operation until June 30, 2020; at which time, the Academy was closed by its Sponsor. Based on its review of the Academy data, ODE determined the Academy was not entitled to a portion of the funding it had received. In a letter dated October 19, 2020, ODE informed the Academy that it had received more funds than the final student data supported, totaling $53,286.69, and $4,106.18 from the College Credit Plus Program.

ODE determined that $57,392.87 was owed back to the state, however, as of the date of this report, such funds had not been remitted to ODE.

A full copy of this report is available online.

