Microfluidics Market Grow at a CAGR of 16.0% Forecast to 2027 | Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad Laboratories
EINPresswire.com/ -- The microfluidics method is based on capillary electrophoresis, a process for separating ionic species according to their size to charge ratio. This technique was developed in the 1960s and is still used today. Moreover, it provided the necessary tools for developing countries to create microfluidics-based diagnostics. In addition to improving diagnostic quality, microfluidics devices are also inexpensive.
The main advantages of microfluidic devices are the speed and accuracy they provide. The development of integrated portable medical diagnostic devices can eliminate time-consuming and expensive laboratory tests. These medical instruments can be easily transported to the location of disease and provide results quickly. They can also be easily made and used. A number of challenges must be overcome for microfluidic systems to become a reality.
Global Microfluidics Market: Drivers
The global microfluidics market growth is driven by development and launch of new products. For instance, in November 2019, Sorterra Cell Isolation System, an automated, microfluidics-based cell isolation technology, was launched by MicroMedicine, Inc. at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting.
Moreover, high prevalence of lifestyle disorders is also expected to boost the global microfluidics market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to American Heart Association’s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2018, around 92.1 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from some form of CVD or the after-effects of stroke.
Market Trends
Major players operating in the market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, Alto, a fully-automated benchtop surface plasmon resonance (SPR) system, was launched by Nicoya, a healthtech startup.
Key Takeaways
The point of care testing segment held dominant position in the global microfluidics market in 2018, accounting for 33.3% share in terms of value, followed by clinical diagnostics and analytical testing, respectively.
The in-vitro diagnostics segment held dominant position in the global microfluidics market in 2018, accounting for 32.2% share in terms of value, followed by life science research and pharmaceuticals, respectively.
Global Microfluidics Market: Restraints
Expensive and complex fabrication method are expected to hinder growth of the global microfluidics market. The microfluidics devices are fabricated from silicon and glass using clean-room techniques. Silicon is incompatible material with microscopy methods due to its opaque nature in visible and ultraviolent light. Glass and silicon are both brittle materials and have non-trivial bonding protocols for closing micro channels.
Global Microfluidics Market: Competitive Landscape
Major players operating in the global microfluidics market include, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
